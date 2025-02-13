Research Engineers in Battery Production
2025-02-13
Mälardalen University (MDU) is the youngest university in Sweden. In line with our vision, to be a progressive and collaborative University where we shape a sustainable future together, we wish to make a difference.
Do you want to be involved and contribute to our development?
Together, we can create a sustainable future through knowledge and innovation. We believe that knowledge and new perspectives are best attained and reached together in collaboration with others - our colleagues, students, the private and public sectors, both nationally and internationally
At the School of Innovation, Design and Engineering our students are studying to be for example innovators, entrepreneurs, illustrators, information designers, network technicians and engineers. We have five research specializations with different research profiles and research schools. Our work takes place in cooperation with and in strategic agreements with companies, organisations and public authorities in the region.
Mälardalen University (MDU) has been granted eight million SEK in support from the Knowledge Foundation for competence building in battery production. This initiative aims to strengthen Sweden's role in the green transition and focuses on recruiting top talent and deepening collaboration with Northvolt Labs in Västerås.
MDU is now seeking a driven and dedicated research engineer to strengthen our team in the industrialization and production of batteries. As a research engineer, you will play a crucial role in developing knowledge and expertise in this rapidly growing field.
Employment information
Employment: Permanent employment which begins with possible trial employment for 6 months
Scope: Full time
Number of positions: 3
Closing date for application: 6th of March 2025
Campus location: Eskilstuna
School: School of Innovation, Design and Engineering, (IDT)
Position description
The duties for this position consist of:
Participating in knowledge transfer and team development: You will help build a team that will work closely with Northvolt and integrate with MDU's research groups and platforms. This includes developing working methods and educational approaches.
Conduct state-of-the-art and state-of-the-practice studies: You will contribute to mapping the latest research and best industrial practices in battery production. This will involve data collection using qualitative research methods and focusing on the various stages of battery production.
Contributing to educational development: You will help create educational materials and curricula in industrialization and provide training on the industrialization and production of batteries, integrating this into existing programs at MDU.You will also participate in 'teach-the-teacher' activities and contribute to the development of a new undergraduate program at MDU. Teaching will primarily take place within the Industrial Development program and related lifelong learning courses.
Supporting the research strategy: Contribute to developing a research strategy for upcoming research projects.
Collaborating with external academic and industrial partners.
As a research engineer, you will also be part of the Production Development research group, where you are expected to contribute to the development of the group.
Qualification requirements
For this position, it is required that you have a relevant university degree in engineering, production, automation, computer science, or equivalent. You should also have industrial work experience in the industrialization and production of batteries. Furthermore, you should also have the ability to drive development, a good ability to work in teams and independently, and a good knowledge of English, both in speech and in writing.
Merit
It is an advantage if you have the ability to communicate in Swedish, both spoken and written, and experience with international collaborations.
Personal abilities
In an overall assessment of suitability, emphasis is also placed on personal abilities. All employees at MDU are expected to cooperate and treat colleagues and students with respect, take responsibility for the organisation and their own work duties and contribute to a positive work environment. In addition to these qualities, we would like you to have the ability to collaborate with colleagues and external partners and that you are communicative.
We value the qualities that an even distribution of age and gender, as well as ethnic and cultural diversity, can contribute to the organization.
Application
Application is made online. Make your application by clicking the "Apply" button below.
The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete in accordance with the advertisement and will reach the University no later than closing date for application.
We look forward to receiving your application!
Union representatives:
Saco-S saco-s@mdu.se
Susanne Meijer ST-OFR/S, tel: +46 (0) 21-10 14 89
We decline all contact with recruiters and salespersons of advertisements. We have made our strategic choices for this recruitment.
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-03-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mälardalens Universitet
(org.nr 202100-2916), http://www.mdu.se Arbetsplats
Mälardalens universitet Kontakt
Tf Avdelningschef
Linn Gustafsson linn.gustafsson@mdu.se Jobbnummer
9164087