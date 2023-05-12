Research Engineer to Chalmers Revere
Chalmers Revere is recruiting for a permanent position as Research Engineer/Laboratory Technician. We are seeking an enthusiastic and engaged individual to join us on our exciting journey taking the next steps developing our world leading transport and vehicle laboratory. Revere has a unique position of offering research vehicles for a large range of different modes of transportation and data collection, including passenger cars, trucks, marine vehicles, and flying vehicles. The laboratory is widely used by both academia and industry in a large number of national and international projects
Information about the laboratory
By combining different types of vehicles, with shared technical sub-systems such as power and software architectures, the laboratory is an attractive partner for building and maintaining vehicles for many use cases, including high-volume data collection, autonomous systems, vehicle safety, high-endurance robotics, human factors, and vehicle dynamics. Revere is also heavily involved in teaching activities. Currently there are seven persons working as a team at Revere.
Job description
Your prime responsibility will be to coordinate and carry out design, construction, and maintenance of advanced technical systems, including mechanics, electronics, and software. You will be working with all vehicles at Revere, as well as the internal environment and supporting infrastructure. Typical technical tasks could be to design and construct sensor mounts, connect sensors and computer networks, solder connectors, create and verify basic software interfaces written as OpenDLV microservices. Project tasks could involve planning and aiding in experiments, planning of vehicle adjustments based on project needs, and keeping track of laboratory equipment used by project partners.
The position also involves supporting and guiding students in the many project courses that are carried out within Revere. In addition, you will have a leading role in managing the internal environment, including component and tool inventories, as well as general workshop maintenance.
Contract terms
Full time permanent employment.
Qualifications
A masters degree in system and mechatronics, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, computer engineering or an equivalent education is required. Past experience and interest in working with relevant physical systems, especially practical mechanical design and electronics, is also a requirement. Some programming experience is useful, but not a strict requirement. It is also meritorious to have a record of working for equality and diversity within the workplace.
A proven ability to closely work with development engineers and technical support staff in support of maintaining vehicular systems is a strong advantage for the position. You need to have at least driving license B, and any higher levels or interest in pursuing such are meritorious.
We offer
Chalmers offers a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Name, Ref 20230333 and be attached as PDF files, as below:
CV
Personal letter
Other documents (optional):
• Copies of completed education, grades etc. Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form.
Application deadline:
For questions, please contact:
• ** Chalmers declines to consider all offers of further announcement publishing or other types of support for the recruiting process in connection with this position. ***
