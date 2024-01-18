Research engineer specializing in proteins and biologics
2024-01-18
QRIOS Life Science is recruiting a new consultant, a research engineer specializing in proteins and biologics, to join our customer located in Stockholm.
Would you like to play an essential role in evolving early discovery projects by working hands-on in the laboratory. This might be the perfect opportunity for you! Welcome with your application!
About the position
In this role, you will join a great team with competent and dedicated colleagues working with discovery and research projects within diseases.
You will participate in drug candidate development by designing experiments and perform laboratory work - examples of work areas:
• Develop and establish relevant enzymatic assays.
• Determine catalytic activity and protein concentration in in-process samples and final product from production of drug candidates to develop the production strategies together with the production team.
• Sample and buffer preparation for biophysical characterization of glycosylated candidates which may include: SDS PAGE, IEF, western blotting, labelling, enzymatic cleavage development.
• Buffer preparation for production.
Your profile
The right candidate has a BSc or MSc in relevant scientific discipline with a couple of years of experience in the field. You have documented experience from the biopharmaceutical industry or from academia, with specific focus on proteins and biologics.
Experiences sought for:
• Knowledge in general biochemistry and analytical method development.
• Hands on experience of analysis of biologics:
• Enzymatic activity methods
• Protein concentration measurements
• Sample preparation techniques
• SDS PAGE and western blotting
• Buffer preparation
It is meritorious if you have:
• Hands on experience of:
• HPLC
• Protein purification
• Sterile techniques and mammalian cell culture
• Endotoxin measurements
• Binding assays such as ELISA and receptor binding assays
• Thermostability
• Labelling and tagging strategies for proteins
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles.
It suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant. Ersättning
