Research Engineer Microbiology
2024-06-20
About the position
Are you looking for a role where you can be creative, innovative and perform experiments within the research field of skin health, microbiology and hygiene? Want to join a team focused on breaking barriers in well-being and contribute to a healthy, sustainable, and circular society? This might be the role for you! We're looking for people who embody our values, aren't afraid to challenge, innovate, experiment, and move at a fast pace.
We are hiring a Research Engineer for our R&D Research department based in Mölndal. This is a 6-month temporary position within the area of microbiology and hygiene. This will involve exploring alternative technologies and methodologies as well as working with standard methods, working closely with Research Scientists and being the expert for laboratory analysis within your specific functional area.
Responsibilities
Some of your responsibilities will include:
• Evaluating new solutions as a research laboratory expert mainly in research enabling projects and activities but also in innovations projects.
• Provide the team and the organization with knowledge, news and results through projects and activities in the area of expertise.
• Lead or participate in projects to develop, evaluate and validate new laboratory methods to support product development.
• Suggest and explore alternative analyzing technologies and methodologies to verify research hypothesis in new areas or when no relevant methods exist.
• Represent Essity in cooperation with external test institutes and standardization bodies as well as contract/clinical research.
• Work compliantly with appropriate regulatory and safety requirements according to procedures and instructions in the laboratory quality system.
Your profile
• Academic degree within relevant area; microbiology, cell biology, biotechnology etc
• Have previous experience working practically and aseptically within the microbiology field and knowledge in running and maintaining a microbiology lab.
• Experience/knowledge in microbiology laboratory techniques, such as traditional cultivation of microorganisms as well as molecular methods such as qPCR, microcalorimetry etc.
• Additional knowledge in cell culturing/tissue handling and in vitro techniques is advantageous.
• Comfortable working with statistics, such as excel and minitab.
• Fluent in English, both oral and written capabilities.
• You enjoy working as part of a team, collaborating with other departments and external partners.
• You have a structured mindset and ability for analytical thinking.
• You are proactive and have a hands-on mentality.
About the organisation
Interested? If you are up for the challenge and think this sounds like you, apply online today! Kindly note that due to GDPR we will not accept applications via mail.
As we will be making ongoing selections, interviews might start before the application deadline. Please use the link to apply via our career site. We may conduct background checks in the final stages of the recruitment process to verify your qualifications and fit for the role
What We Can Offer You:
At Essity, we believe every career is as unique as the individual and empower employees to reach their full potential in a winning culture motivated by a powerful purpose. Ersättning
