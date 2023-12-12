Research Engineer in formal verification of AI-generated C++ code
2023-12-12
Scania is now undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions.
Role Summary
We also aim to transform the way we are working, with clear focus on innovative software solutions. As part of the initiative, and in order to establish Scania as a software company, we are building up a research team in the area of software defined vehicles. One of the goals is to increase the speed of product development by utilizing solutions based upon software combined with digitalization and automation of the development framework.
Job Responsibilities
The research team consists of PhD-students and research engineers. The focus of the research engineers is to run case studies, build prototypes, create proof-of-concepts. We apply an approach of case-study driven research, meaning that research ideas are implemented and evaluated on case studies. The result is then analyzed, and drive the next step in research. As a research engineer you get the opportunity to contribute in development of novel methodology using state-of-the art knowledge. The overall goal of Scania research is to prepare Scania to take next steps needed to stay in a top position as an automotive OEM.
This specific position is for the project FormAI - "Formally Verified AI-Generated Software", in which we intend to consider source code generated by AI. The code is then automatically formally verified against formal requirements, and the result is iteratively fed back to the AI until code satisfies the requirements. The project is a collaboration between Scania, KTH, and AI-Sweden. For more info, see: https://www.vinnova.se/en/p/formai---formally-verified-ai-generated-software/
We are dedicated to an inclusive and diverse workplace, and you will be working alongside a diverse and talented group of developers, designers, and engineers who are committed to devising innovative solutions that redefine the way we deliver and learn from software solutions.
Key responsibilities
Engage closely with researchers and other engineers related to the project, to define and plan development of an experimental platform and case studies.
Based upon, and using the research result, develop and maintain the experimental platform.
Work with case studies.
Support and coach product development projects in proof-of-concepts validating approaches resulting from the research.
Tech transfer of the research results to ensure long term benefits at Scania, taking non-technical feasibility into account.
Qualifications
MSc-degree in computer science or similar.
Proficiency in C and C++.
Experience with automotive industry.
Long experience with software development in industry, including strong understanding of software development processes, tools, and methodologies.
Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
Interest and experience with formal methods.
Interest and experience with AI and machine learning.
Strong communication and collaboration skills.
If you are passionate about technology and want to work on projects that change the industry, let us know! Apply today and join us!
For more questions please contact:
Mariette Annergren. Phone: + 4676 516 72 57, E-mail: mariette.annergren@scania.com
Lars Eriksson. Phone: +4670 161 53 54, E-mail: lars_x.eriksson@scania.com
Mattias Nyberg. Phone: +4670 788 37 36, E-mail: mattias.nyberg@scania.com
A background check might be conducted for this position.
