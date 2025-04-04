Research engineer in Computer Engineering
2025-04-04
Project description
The European Commission is funding the DARE project under EuroHPC Joint Undertaking to co-design, develop and bring on the market a European low-power microprocessor. This technology, with drastically better performance and power, is one of the core elements needed for the development of the European Exascale machine. Chalmers is one of the partners who will contribute to the design of a RISC-V based accelerator. To this end, we are now looking for experts in computer architecture and VLSI design to participate in the project.
Information about the research group
The project is run in the Division of Computer and Network Systems within the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. The Computer Systems research unit, within the Division of Computer and Network Systems is conducting research on design principles for the next generation computer systems. To ease the programming task and yet achieve high and predictable computational performance at as high an energy efficiency as possible is an important objective in the knowledge generation process that the research unit contributes with. To this end, the research unit has a solid track record and a long-term focus on
contributing to design principles of parallel computers. Four faculty members, four postdocs and about fifteen Ph.D students are engaged in research in computer architecture.
Main responsibilities
We are seeking 1-2 research engineers 1) to develop RTL code for IP blocks to be used in the DARE project and related projects; 2) to co-supervise PhD students in related projects and 3) to teach in courses related to the MPHPC master's program in particular and support advanced tool chains for VLSI design. You will be part of a team to design the memory subsystem including cache and network on chip of a processor tile consisting of a RISC-V based processor
and accelerators. You will also be engaged in PhD student supervision and in educational activities.
Contract terms
Full-time permanent employment
Qualifications
You have a PhD degree in Computer Engineering or Electrical Engineering with expertise in Computer Architecture. You also have hands-on experience with RTL design for SoC or FPGAs including verification and testing. You have experience with modeling of processor and memory system architectures. You also have experience with PhD student supervision and education.
Industrial experiences is meritorious.
What we offer
Chalmers provides a cultivating and inspiring working environment in the coastal city of Gothenburg.
Read more about working at Chalmers and our benefits for employees.
Chalmers aims to actively improve our gender balance. We work broadly with equality projects, for example the GENIE Initiative on gender equality for excellence. Equality and diversity are substantial foundations in all activities at Chalmers.
Application procedure
The application should be written in English and be attached as PDF-files, as below. Maximum size for each file is 40 MB. Please note that the system does not support Zip files.
CV
Personal letter
Other documents
• Diploma for the doctoral degree
• Copies of completed education, grades etc (optional).
Two references that we can contact should be provided at a possible interview.
Please use the button at the bottom of the page to reach the application form.
Please note: The applicant is responsible for ensuring that the application is complete. Incomplete applications and applications sent by email will not be considered.
Application deadline: 15 May, 2025
For questions, please contact:
Professor Per StenströmPer.stenstrom@chalmers.se
Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg conducts research and education in technology and natural sciences at a high international level. The university has 3100 employees and 10,000 students, and offers education in engineering, science, shipping and architecture. With scientific excellence as a basis, Chalmers promotes knowledge and technical solutions for a sustainable world. Through global commitment and entrepreneurship, we foster an innovative spirit, in close collaboration with wider society.
