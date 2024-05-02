Research Engineer GTC - Solid Mechanics
2024-05-02
About us
The Global Technology Center (GTC) at GKN Aerospace is where we collaborate to develop future technologies. Our mission is to enable the company to meet industry challenges and deliver sustainable aviation. To achieve this, we establish strategic technology collaborations with key customers, companies, and academia. We also identify new R&T opportunities to mature technologies up to Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6, manage intellectual property, invest in infrastructure, and invest in our people.
If you are interested in contributing to cutting-edge aerospace advancements, consider exploring career opportunities at the GTC!
About the role
The Product Integration department at the Global Technology Center (GTC) is seeking a Research Engineer specializing in Solid Mechanics. In this role, you will contribute to the development of analysis methods, lead research efforts, and advance the discipline of solid mechanics within GKN Aerospace
As a research engineer in solid mechanics in the GTC, you will play a crucial role in the development of the engine structures and technologies needed for the next generation of jet engines. Your responsibilities will include addressing the challenge posed by implementing additive manufacturing in our products.
Job responsibilities
Support technology development at GTC by leveraging your expertise in solid mechanics.
Lead research in the field of solid mechanics
Formulate and drive research projects aimed at enhancing our solid mechanics capabilities
Apply your knowledge of FE analysis, strength, fatigue and fracture mechanics to conceptualize, dimension and verify engine, demonstrator and test rig components.
Contribute to integrating AM (additive manufacturing) into our products and develop solid mechanics methods for its application in areas/components of high criticality.
Contribute to the development of GKN as a 'Great Place to Work', aligned with the core principles - safe, innovative, open & honest, care & respect, and ownership.
Person Specification
You have a strong passion for aerospace and a deep interest in solid mechanics as a discipline. Your expertise spans areas such as finite element analysis (FE), strength, fatigue, and fracture mechanics. You have experience conducting research and leading research projects, and have worked extensively with method development. As a problem solver, you thrive on new challenges and excel when collaborating within multidisciplinary teams.
Job Qualifications / Skills / Experience
• PhD degree in solid mechanics
• Extensive experience in programming and scripting (Python, Matlab, etc.)
• Effective team player with strong communication skills and excellent organization
• Proficient in English, both written and spoken. Swedish is an advantage
Desirable
• Good knowledge of commercial tools such as Ansys, SimCenter3D, Nasgro
• Experience from aerospace industry
• Knowledge of additive manufacturing processes for metal. Experience in working with design and verification of AM-components
Type of employment
Permanent contract
Place of employment and travel requirements
This position is based in Trollhättan, Sweden, as such, the applicant should be able to gain the right to live and work in Sweden. Travel to other locations within Sweden as well as EU is expected.
Recruitment Process
Please apply no later than May 31st. The applications will be evaluated as they arrive and interviews might be arranged earlier than the closing date.
The position requires that you undergo and be approved according to the current regulations for security protection. For positions where GKN's customer has requirements for security classification, this may, in some cases, involve specific citizenship requirements.
To ensure a structured and high-quality recruitment process, we only accept applications through our recruitment tool, Careers.
In preparation for our recruitment process at GKN, we have made decisions regarding recruitment and marketing channels. We, therefore, decline any contact from recruitment agencies, media sales, or similar companies.
For more information please contact
Carlos Arroyo | GTC Engineering Manager | GKN Aerospace Engine Systems Sweden.carlos.arroyo@gknaerospace.com
