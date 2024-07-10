Research engineer for chemical recycling on Tech company
Mat4green Tech AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Göteborg
2024-07-10
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Mat4green Tech AB i Göteborg
Opportunity in Start-up company
Are you looking for challenging and exciting work experience, are you a goal-oriented team player with high drive, are you motivated by being part of a startup, then apply to work with us at Mat4Green Tech in Gothenburg. The innovation is to apply our unique processing technology for the production of powder materials that are needed in the electronic and solar cell industries and recycling of the manufacturing waste. Our process is based on years of research at Chalmers where we have developed recycling and powder production technologies from manufacturing waste. The end result is a sustainable powder production process.
Position Summary
We are looking for a full-time engineer, but with an initial matching period. For a person with the right background and skills we would be pleased to offer our partnership program.
Major Responsibilities
You will be involved in developing a demonstration-scale recycling process for semiconductor material derived from manufacturing waste. Your responsibilities will include mechanical treatment, chemical processing and purification, hands-on testing of various parameters, redesigning process components for upgrades, and characterizing materials. Additionally, you will conduct theoretical investigations and may contribute to research on final product preparation, as well as coordinating R&D projects.
Qualifications
You have a bachelor, MSc or PhD degree in Chemistry, Metallurgy, and/or Material Science subjects. Your ability to combine creativity and research experience with a focus on applications to generate industry-ready solutions leading to commercialization is a strong advantage. The candidate should be self-propelled and ready to work in a flexible working environment. We are therefore looking for a team player who is comfortable in taking responsibility for complete projects. The position of course requires sound verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English.
Application procedure
The application should be marked with Ref 202401 and written in English. The application should be sent to info@mat4greentech.com
Required documents
CV: (Please name the document as: CV, Surname, Ref. number) including:
Personal letter: (Please name the document as: Personal letter, Family name, Ref. number)
1-2 pages where you:
• Introduce yourself
• Describe your previous works and responsibilities
• Describe your future goals and why you want to work in a startup company Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-31
E-post: info@mat4greentech.com Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "202401". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Mat4green Tech AB
(org.nr 559097-0470)
400 10 GÖTEBORG Jobbnummer
8795514