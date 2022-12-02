Research Engineer Cosaxs And Formax
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Diffraction & Scattering / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Lund Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Lund
2022-12-02
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Diffraction & Scattering i Lund
Lund University was founded in 1666 and is repeatedly ranked among the world's top 100 universities. The University has around 46 000 students and more than 8 000 staff based in Lund, Helsingborg and Malmö. We are united in our efforts to understand, explain and improve our world and the human condition.
Lund University welcomes applicants with diverse backgrounds and experiences. We regard gender equality and diversity as a strength and an asset.
Would you like to work at one of the brightest lightsources in the world?
MAX IV are looking for a research engineer to support the CoSAXS and ForMAX teams at a technical level for 1 year.
CoSAXS is a SAXS/WAXS beamline at the 3 GeV ring at MAX IV. ForMAX is the neighbouring beamline for SAXS/WAXS and tomography at MAX IV which is just starting operation.
Your main work tasks will be
This position is intended to provide an engineering solution for the installation, integration and operation of the Anton Paar rheometer at both the CoSAXS and ForMAX beamlines. This solution should ensure that the equipment can be reproducibly installed and operated at either beamline for successful scattering and imaging experiments, with consideration of cable/piping management and the interaction with surrounding beamline equipment.
The funding for this task is for 1 year and thus the project must be completed within this timeframe, with the successful conclusion being that the rheometer is available for general user experiments. This project also involves improving the support structures to allow safe movement and operation of the rheometer between the beamlines and an off-line setup. Appropriate documentation and instruction manual for the operation should be provided with the support of the beamline staff. The 3D models of the design and the rheometer must be added to the MAX IV engineering drawing database. Safety considerations when lifting and positioning the equipment should be satisfied.
In addition this position is intended to
• Provide engineering and technical support for the operation and maintenance of both CoSAXS and ForMAX
• Keep the mechanical design data base of ForMAX and CoSAXS up to date, including adding sample environment drawings where available into the database
• Support the beamline staff in the set-up of experiments by preparing and calibration of sample environments and equipment
• Provide solutions for streamlining installation and operation of the experimental setup
• Help provide solutions for the installation and operation of user-owned equipment, including providing users with information about dimensions and drawings of the endstations as needed
• Participation in the commissioning of the beamlines and end-stations
• Participate in the development, design, purchase, installation and testing of new beamline and experimental station components in order to ensure the availability of a competitive and reliable beamline environment
• Shared responsibilities for operation, maintenance and documentation of the beamline in close collaboration with the team of scientists and engineers at CoSAXS, ForMAX and MAX IV staff.
The successful candidate is a technician/engineer with experience of previously working as a technician/engineer at a synchrotron. Due to the short time contract, the individual must have direct experience of the installation and operation of a rheometer at an X-ray beamline.
• The candidate must have experience of handling new complex equipment, including thorough practical experience in handling delicate X-ray optics, vacuum components and workshop tools.
• The candidate must demonstrate how they have contributed new ideas and engineering solutions within their work.
• The candidate must demonstrate their experience of design and implementation of engineering solutions using 3D printers.
• The candidate must have qualifications in operation of workshop tools, e.g. machining, lathes...
• The candidate must have experience of instrumentation controls hardware and software. They must have led the commissioning of equipment at a synchrotron beamline.
• The candidate must be able to work independently and to handle a large number of on-going parallel tasks.
• The candidate must have effective communication skills with all the different functions at the laboratory and demonstrate collaborative team working skills.
• The candidate must be able to quickly read and understand complex manuals (in English).
• The candidate must be able to produce manufacturing drawings and 3D CAD models and should be able to show designs that they have done.
• A degree in engineering, physics, chemistry or materials science is required.
Below are seen as merits
• The candidate should be familiar with beamline operation software, e.g. Spock/Spec.
• The candidate may be familiar with programming in python.
• The candidate may be familiar with writing simple GUIs for controlling equipment.
As a person you are a team player, valuing supporting others in their work. You should have an interest in the science being carried out at CoSAXS and ForMAX.
What we offer
When you join our MAX IV family, you step into a world of front edge science. We make the invisible visible by supporting scientist from all over the world, generating scientific results for the benefit of society. We offer you a multicultural work environment with great opportunities for personal development with respect for a healthy work-life balance.
Would you like to work in a challenging and supporting environment? Then join us and take the opportunity to make a real difference!
For further information, please visit: https://www.lunduniversity.lu.se/about-lund-university/work-lund-universityhttp://www.sweden.sehttps://www.maxiv.lu.se/about-us/careers/compensation-benefits/
Probationary period may apply.
On call services may apply in the future.
MAX IV is a Swedish national large-scale research laboratory hosted by Lund University. It provides scientists from Sweden as well as internationally, with state-of-the-art instrumentation for research in areas such as engineering, physics, structural biology, chemistry and nanotechnology. Fully developed it will receive more than 2 000 scientists annually, conducting ground-breaking experiments in materials and life sciences using the brilliant X-ray light.
We kindly decline all sales and marketing contacts. Ersättning
Monthly salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2022-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "PA2022/2761". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Lunds Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3211) Arbetsplats
Lunds universitet, MAX IV, Diffraction & Scattering Kontakt
Ann Terry +46703264498 Jobbnummer
7227063