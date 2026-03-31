Research Engineer
Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB / Kemiingenjörsjobb / Ale Visa alla kemiingenjörsjobb i Ale
2026-03-31
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At Nouryon, our global team takes positive action every day, to reach higher collectively and individually. We create innovative and sustainable solutions for our customers to answer society's needs - today and in the future.
We are looking for a Research Engineer who brings scientific expertise in chemical engineer and a structured, collaborative way of working to join our R&D team in Bohus. Does that sound like you?
This is an exciting opportunity to work close to both research and production, where you will contribute to development of new products in close collaboration with colleagues across R&D, production and customers worldwide.
In your future role as Research Engineer you will
• Collaborate with production, application and customer-facing teams
• Support scale-up, validation and implementation of new products and processes
• Evaluate and interpret experimental results and present conclusions to various stakeholders
• Identify and drive new product and process optimizations
• Lead or contribute to research and development projects, ensuring delivery of high-quality technical results
• Plan, execute, analyze and report laboratory experiments in lab, pilot and full-scale environments
• Develop scientific and technical concepts in line with business and R&D strategies
We believe you bring
• Master's Degree in chemistry / chemical engineering with 3 years of relevant experience OR Bachelor's Degree in chemistry /chemical engineering with 5-7 years of relevant experience
• Fluency in English, both written and spoken (Swedish is a plus)
• Good understanding of manufacturing processes and process calculations related to upscaling
• Experience from laboratory work and the ability to plan experiments and evaluate trial results
• Solid competence in chemistry and materials science, including synthesis, product characterization, application and formulation
Great if you have
• Experience working cross-functionally in project teams
• Knowledge of process control systems and data-driven process improvement
• Experience from R&D work connected to industrial production environments
We believe you are
A humble and collaborative team player who enjoys sharing knowledge and moving ideas forward together with others. You are curious and development-oriented, with a structured approach to problem solving. You communicate clearly, both in writing and presentations, and are comfortable navigating complex technical discussions with different stakeholders.
We offer you
At Nouryon, we provide a great job and friendly coworkers, plus benefits in addition to salary. Our collective agreement is with IKEM. Plus, we offer unilateral perks, such as bonus, reduced hours, health care allowance, lunch allowance, and more.
Have we got your interest?
This is a permanent position on a full-time basis, reporting to Hanna Sjövall, Section Manager and based in Bohus, Sweden.
Please apply via our online recruitment system. We will not accept applications via e-mail. Once it's with us we will review to see if we have a match between your skills and the role! For more information about our hiring process, visit: nouryon.com/careers/how-we-hire/
As an applicant, you may be subject to a background check before employment, depending on the requirements of the role. You will receive more information about this later in the recruitment process.
We work actively and systematically with HSE matters to ensure a safe and sustainable working environment for our employees. As an employee, you may therefore be required to undergo drug testing on a random basis. This is part of our commitment to safeguarding the safety and well-being of our staff.
We look forward to receiving your application!
For this specific role, in addition to a strong match with the required qualifications, a completed and approved medical examination is required at the time of employment.
We kindly ask our internal candidates to apply with your Nouryon email via Success Factors.
About Nouryon
Explore careers and life at Nouryon
If you're looking for your next career move, apply today and join Nouryon's worldwide team in providing essential solutions that our customers use to manufacture everyday products such as personal care, cleaning, paints and coatings, agriculture and food, pharmaceuticals, and building products. Our employees are driven by the wish to make an impact and actively drive positive change. If that describes you, we will gladly make way for your ambitions. From day one we support you with your personal growth, through challenging positions and comprehensive learning and development opportunities, in a dynamic, international, diverse, and proactive working environment.
Visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact
For additional information about the vacancy please contact hiring manager Hanna Sjövall, Section Manager, e-mail: hanna.sjoevall@nouryon.com
If you have any questions about the recruitment process or your application or need assistance, please contact: Recruiting.SE@Nouryon.com
For union-related inquiries:
BOHUS
Ledarna: Sanna Backman - sanna.backman@nouryon.com
Unionen: Helene Rosenlund - helene.rosenlund@nouryon.com
IF Metall: Maria Björkstål - maria.bjorkstal@nouryon.com
Akademikerna: Niclas Lundahl - niclas.lundahl@nouryon.com
#WeAreNouryon #GrowWithUs
We have already chosen our sourcing channels for this recruitment and kindly ask not to be contacted by any advertisement agents, recruitment agencies or staffing companies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nouryon Pulp and Performance Chemicals AB
(org.nr 556022-9972), https://career5.successfactors.eu/sfcareer/jobreqcareer?jobId=12630&company=nouryonP
Färjevägen 1 (visa karta
)
445 34 BOHUS Arbetsplats
Nouryon Pulp & Performance Chemicals AB Jobbnummer
9830336