Research Engineer - protein engineering - Cytiva in Solna
Qrios AB / Kemistjobb
2025-03-26
Working at Cytiva in the Life Sciences industry means being at the forefront of providing new solutions to transform human health. Their incredible customers undertake life-saving activities, ranging from fundamental biological research to developing innovative vaccines, new medicines, and cell and gene therapies.
QRIOS are looking for a consultant to join Cytiva in Solna for a long-term assignment as a research engineer. In this role, you will be an integral part of their team, contributing expertise to support their work and progress in affinity ligand design and protein engineering. You will collaborate with experts and help develop new solutions for the next generation of biopharmaceuticals.
Responsibilities
Standard molecular biology laboratory work including recombinant DNA work, cloning, protein expression and purification and analysis of protein-protein interactions.
• Design and create new affinity ligand libraries
• Discover and isolate new affinity ligands using various techniques.
• Improve and mature the stability and affinity of affinity ligands.
• Present scientific and technical results both internally and externally, in oral and written communication in both Swedish and English.
Your profile
• MSc or equivalent experience in biology, biochemistry, engineering, or a related Life Science field.
• A few years of experience in molecular biology, protein chemistry, or protein engineering.
• Some phage display experience.
• Proficiency in both Swedish and English as working languages.
To be successful in the role, we believe you are a results-oriented, flexible, and creative individual with strong collaboration skills and excellent interpersonal abilities.
About the organisation
QRIOS Life Science can offer several opportunities for skilled people with a background in biochemistry, chemical engineering or science. We work with Sweden's leading pharmaceutical and life science companies. So whether you're interested in research, regulatory affairs, quality assurance, environmental and quality control, sales and marketing, or just want a career change, we have the job for you. Being a consultant at QRIOS gives you opportunities to try different industries, companies and roles.
It suits whoever wants to get a lot of experience in a short period of time. We offer you the chance to work with well-known brands at renowned companies where you can develop your skills. If you're looking for a world of exciting assignments and new contacts, you'll like being a consultant. Ersättning
