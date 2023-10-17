Research Division seeks Research Economist
Sveriges riksbank / Samhällsvetarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla samhällsvetarjobb i Stockholm
2023-10-17
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges riksbank i Stockholm
, Falun
eller i hela Sverige
The Research Division at the Riksbank is seeking to hire one full-time Research Economist for a permanent position. Research Economists conduct research in areas of importance to central banking, with the aim to publish research papers in well-established academic journals. In recent years, staff at the Research Division have published articles in, among others, the Journal of Political Economy, the Review of Financial Studies, the Journal of Monetary Economics, and the Journal of International Economics. Research Economists also give support and advice to policy departments and to the Riksbank Executive Board. The Research Division hosts an international seminar series, organizes academic conferences, and has an active visitors program. Some staff members teach part-time at universities and some are affiliated with the Center for Monetary Policy and Financial Stability (CeMoF) at Stockholm University. The Riksbank is also hosting the BIS Innovation Hub Nordic Centre in Stockholm.
JOB DESCRIPTION
The Research Division plans to fill a vacancy for a research economist, with a starting date around September 2024.
We welcome applications from junior as well as senior applicants. Suitable candidates will have acquired expertise in doing theoretical or empirical research on monetary economics, macroeconomics, international economics or finance, econometrics, financial markets, financial stability, banking, or payments. Senior applicants should have a solid research background in their field. Junior applicants need to have obtained a PhD in economics, statistics or finance, or be close to doing so.
Successful candidates are expected to produce high-quality research for publication in peer-reviewed journals, and to give support and advice to policy departments as well as the Executive Board. An ability to present complex issues effectively and to communicate research results and analytical findings to policymakers is therefore important. The average distribution between research and policy work is 80/20 for junior researchers.
The working languages at the Research Division are English and Swedish. Proficiency in Swedish is not required. The Riksbank is an equal opportunity employer and offers a competitive compensation package. To enhance the diversity of our team, we particularly encourage applications from female candidates. For further information about the Research Division, see www.riksbank.se/research.
APPLICATION PROCEDURE
To apply, submit a cover letter, a vita, three letters of recommendation and one relevant research paper through www.econjobmarket.org/positions/9882.
Candidates must submit their application by 15 November 2023. Selected candidates will be invited for an online interview in mid-December. Ersättning
Månadslön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Riksbank
(org.nr 202100-2684), http://www.riksbank.se/ Arbetsplats
Riksbanken Kontakt
Ulf Söderström, Head of Research ulf.soderstrom@riksbank.se +46 8 787 0829 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar genomförda av Sveriges riksbank
Senaste upphandlingen: Procurement of circulation coins Jobbnummer
8195866