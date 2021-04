Research cooperation project Specialist - Huawei Technologies Sweden AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm

Responsibilities:Support Huawei Sweden R&D center's R&D cooperation projects - procedures and processesKeep track of ongoing R&D cooperation projects' deliverables, reporting, paymentsSupport R&D cooperation activities with local universitiesSupport Huawei Sweden R&D center's R&D EU and National projects - procedures and processesSkills requirements:0 - 3 years working experience;Bachelor or Master on ICT related domain;Study background from Swedish Universities;Self-driven spirit is a must;Careful way of working is important;Good at teamwork (reference from previous employer will be referred);Fluency in English and Swedish (written and spoken), Chinese Mandarin is a plus;Connections with academy and industry (including universities, research institutes, VCs, startups and companies) is a plus;Knowledge and understanding of cutting edge ICT technologies is a plus;Experience with project management is a plus;LocationA fulltime Consultant position at our R&D office in Kista, Stockholm, Sweden.Varaktighet, arbetstidHeltid Konsult position till vidare2021-04-06Lön enligt överenskommelse