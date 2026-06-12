Research assistent
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2026-06-12
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The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 58 000 students and 6800 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract researchers and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
The Institute of Biomedicine is involved in both research and education. In both of these areas, we focus on fundamental knowledge of the living cell – what it consists of, how it works, how its function is directed by the genetic material, and how it interacts with various kinds of micro-organisms. Using this knowledge, we try to elucidate the causes of diseases, and find new ways to diagnose and treat them. The Institute is composed of the following four departments:
The Department of Infectious Diseases
The Department of Microbiology and Immunology
The Department of Medical Biochemistry and Cell Biology
The Department of Laboratory Medicine
At present, the institute has about 315 employees and approximately 450 million SEK in total assets.
Duties
Mitochondria contain their own genome that codes for several subunits of the respiratory chain. We have developed in vitro techniques to study mitochondrial DNA replication with purified proteins. We are now hiring a research assistant to study the function of the mitochondrial replication machinery in vivo and in vitro. In the planned work, the molecular consequences of disease-causing mutations in mitochondrial replication factors will be analyzed. The successful candidate will also identify small molecular compounds that influence mitochondrial DNA replication. The work will include expression, purification, and characterization of proteins in recombinant form. The successful applicant will also work with cloning, in vitro mutagenesis, and study DNA replication in a reconstituted system with radiolabelled nucleotides
Qualifications
Bachelor's degree in biomedical laboratory science or an equivalent relevant field. Documented experience with techniques/methods involved in the duties is required, particularly protein expression and protein purification. Previous studies of proteins involved in mitochondrial DNA replication are considered a strong merit. The work involves extensive collaboration, and therefore good teamwork and interpersonal skills are important. The applicant must have a good command of English, both spoken and written. Great emphasis will be placed on flexibility and the ability to collaborate effectively.
Employment
The employment is limited (temporary) for 6 months and full-time with placement at the Institute of Biomedicine. First day of employment as agreed.
Contact information for the post
If you have any questions about the position, please contact Professor Maria Falkenberg. Phone:
• 46 (0)31 7863444. E-mail: mailto:maria.falkenberg@medkem.gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg can be found here: https://www.gu.se/en/work-at-the-university-of-gothenburg/how-to-apply-for-a-position#collective-agreement-and-union-representatives
Application
To apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to create an account in our recruitment system. Submit your application via the University of Gothenburg's recruitment portal by clicking the "Apply" button. It is your responsibility to ensure that the application is complete as per the vacancy notice, and that the University receives it by the final application deadline.
Applications must be received by: 2026-07-03
The University works actively to achieve a working environment with equal conditions, and values the qualities that diversity brings to its operations. Salaries are set individually at the University. In accordance with the National Archives of Sweden's regulations, the University must archive application documents for two years after the appointment is filled. If you request that your documents are returned, they will be returned to you once the two years have passed. Otherwise, they will be destroyed. In connection to this recruitment, we have already decided which recruitment channels we should use. We therefore decline further contact with vendors, recruitment and staffing companies. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Göteborgs Universitet
(org.nr 202100-3153), https://www.gu.se/
405 30 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Göteborgs Universitet (GU) Jobbnummer
9961075