Research Assistants
2022-12-19
Southern Swedish Forest Research Centre
SLU is one of the world's highest ranked universities in several subject areas and is ranked #1 in forestry (CWUR). At our centre we carry out research, teaching and dissemination of scientific findings with direct application to the sustainable management of forests. We have a multidisciplinary profile, with global relevance and specialized expertise on forests and forestry as complex socio-ecological systems. We closely collaborate with multiple stakeholders and conduct applied research in silviculture, forest ecology, pathology, policy and planning. We teach bachelor, Masters and PhD level courses addressing all of these subject areas.
Read more about our benefits and what it is like to work at SLU at https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Duties:
We are hiring research assistants for field work, inventories and measurements over the summer and early autumn 2023. The work consists of inventoring established forest experiments and new potential sites, or lab work.
Qualifications:
Previous experience and knowledge on inventories and measurements of seedlings and trees is a merit and you should be well acquainted with assessing site variables and forest conditions. The applicants must have the capacity to work with maps and mapping tools as well as data logging in excel. The work situation demands that the applicants have good skills in independent work and in collaboration with others. It is a merit to be able to communicate in both Swedish and English. The work requires a valid drivers licence for Swedish roads.
Place of work:
No permanent place of work.
Form of employment:
1-6 months of employment with possible prolongation.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
June 2023 or according to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-02-28, use the button below. We can make decisions on early applicants as well.
Academic union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) is a world-class international university with research, education and environmental assessment within the sciences for sustainable life. Its principal sites are in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, but activities are also conducted at research stations, experimental parks and educational establishments throughout Sweden. We bring together people who have different perspectives, but they all have one and the same goal: to create the best conditions for a sustainable, thriving and better world.
