Research Assistant within the Section of Pharmacogenetics
Karolinska Institutet, Institutionen för fysiologi och farmakologi / Biomedicinjobb / Solna Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Solna
2026-07-25
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Karolinska Institutet, Institutionen för fysiologi och farmakologi i Solna
, Stockholm
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Do you want to contribute to top quality medical research?
We invite applications for a Research Assistant position in the research group of Professor Magnus Ingelman-Sundberg, within the Section of Pharmacogenetics.
This position is housed in the Department of Physiology and Pharmacology, known for its collegial, international, and dynamic research environment. Our current research focuses on the use CYP2C19 is a highly polymorphic enzyme involved in the metabolism of many drugs and endogenous lipids, making it one of the most clinically important pharmacogenes. Beyond drug metabolism, CYP2C19 regulates lipid pathways influencing vascular function, inflammation, cholesterol homeostasis, and broader metabolic processes. We will investigate why fetal CYP2C19 expression induces inflammation in the developing hippocampus, leading to neuronal degeneration in the adult dentate gyrus causing anxiety and depression in adult life identifying molecular pathways relevant for future antidepressant development. Reduced CYP2C19 function has been associated with increased risk of myocardial infarction and ischemic stroke, suggesting broader roles in cardiovascular disease. Using advanced human liver spheroids and brain organoids, we will study CYP2C19 in lipid metabolism ini relation to cardiovascular risk, by identifying CYP2C19-dependent lipid pathways providing new insights into mechanisms underlying neuropsychiatric disorders and arteriosclerosis.
Your profile
We are seeking a motivated candidate with at least one year of hands-on laboratory experience and practical skills in RT-PCR, Western blotting, and cell culture. Experience in immunohistochemistry, imaging techniques, and molecular biology methods is highly desirable. Previous work with brain tissues is a merit.
You will join a dynamic research team of approximately six researchers and contribute to several ongoing projects focused on the biological functions of CYP2C19. Your primary responsibilities will include:
• Analysis of lipids regulated by CYP2C19 using advanced 3D human liver spheroids as an experimental model.
• Characterization of developmental alterations in the fetal brain caused by CYP2C19 overexpression using approaches such as immunohistochemistry, RNA sequencing, and ELISA.
• Development and use of in vitro macrophage activation systems to investigate whether CYP2C19-dependent lipid mediators promote inflammatory pathways relevant to atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease.
While knowledge of the Swedish language is advantageous, fluency in both oral and written English is essential.
The successful candidate will be a team player with excellent communication skills, well-organized, and enjoy interacting with researchers and students.
What We Offer
Karolinska Institutet is one of the world's leading medical universities. Our vision is to advance knowledge about life and promote better health for all. At Karolinska Institutet, we conduct successful medical research and offer the largest range of medical education in Sweden. As a state university, we provide numerous benefits through our collective agreement, including access to modern wellness facilities with trained staff on-site.
Location: Solna, Biomedicum MIS-lab : https://ki.se/en/people/magnus-ingelman-sundberg#about-me
We look forward to your application!
The application is to be submitted through the Varbi recruitment system. In this recruitment, you will apply with your CV without a personal letter. Instead, you will answer some questions about why you are applying for the job in the application form.
Want to make a difference? Join us and contribute to better health for all
Type of employment: Temporary position, 1 year
Contract type: Full time
First day of employment: According to agreement
Salary: Monthly salary
City: Stockholm
Country: Sweden
Contact: Magnus Ingelman-Sundberg, magnus.ingelman-sundberg@ki.se Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-23 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Karolinska Institutet
(org.nr 202100-2973), https://ki.se/om-ki/jobba-pa-ki
Solnavägen 9 (visa karta
)
171 65 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Karolinska Institutet, Institutionen för fysiologi och farmakologi Jobbnummer
10011410