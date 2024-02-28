Research assistant in silviculture
Southern Swedish Forest Research Centre
About the position
SLU is seeking a highly motivated person for a position as research assistant. The work consists mainly of data collection and other field work in the forest and of subsequent data handling to prepare data for research. Other research related work will occur, for example in SLU's nursery.
The work will be carried out with SLU's campus at Alnarp as a base. The field work will be conducted mainly in Sweden, Norway and Denmark. Data collected will contribute to various projects focusing mainly on the silviculture of mixed broadleaved forest, but other work and other forest types may be involved.
Some of the time, the research assistant will be working in a team with other staff. The research assistant will work in different projects and will refer to the relevant project leaders.
Your profile
The applicant should hold an MSc degree (or equivalent) in forestry, forest science or a closely related field. The ideal candidate should be familiar with the ecology and silviculture of temperate mixed forests in Europe, forest inventory, data analyses, and research carried out based on long-term forest experiments.
The applicant should have excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work independently and in teams, experience with communication and cooperation, proficiency in written and spoken English, and good organisational skills. The applicant should hold a valid driving license (B).
Prior experience in forest field work is considered an asset. Working knowledge of Swedish is considered an advantage.
About us
SLU is one of the world's highest ranked universities in several subject areas and is ranked #1 in forestry (CWUR). At our centre we carry out research, teaching and dissemination of scientific findings with direct application to the sustainable management of forests. We have a multidisciplinary profile, with global relevance and specialized expertise on forests and forestry as complex socio-ecological systems. We closely collaborate with multiple stakeholders and conduct applied research in silviculture, forest ecology, pathology, policy and planning. We teach bachelor, Masters and PhD level courses addressing all of these subject areas.
For more information about the department or division visit: Southern Swedish Forest Research Centre | Externwebben (slu.se)
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Alnarp
Form of employment:
Temporary employment 2,5 months, with the possibility of extension.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
18 March 2024 or as soon as possible.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 14 March 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-12
