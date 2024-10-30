Research assistant in GIS and remote sensing of forest
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet / Samhällsvetarjobb / Umeå Visa alla samhällsvetarjobb i Umeå
2024-10-30
, Vännäs
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Robertsfors
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet i Umeå
, Nordmaling
, Vindeln
, Krokom
, Gävle
eller i hela Sverige
Department of Forest Resource Management
We are looking for someone who is an analytical problem solver with a strong interest in forestry and geodata.
About the position
The Department is looking for a Research assistant within the area of GIS and Forest Remote Sensing. The assistant will work in small and large research and developing projects such as improving detection of individual trees and their attributes, measurements of stand level forest attributes, ecosystem services, forest damage and damage risk. Duties contains processing of forest field and remote sensing data. Data management and building simple databases as well as teaching of GIS and remote sensing can be included as well as field assignments and taking care of lab equipment's like drones. The candidate will work in close co-operation with supervising researchers in the project and the department.
Your profile
We are looking for a Research assistant with a particular interest in forest and remote sensing. The candidate must hold at least a bachelor degree in a relevant area, such as remote sensing, biology, forest, geo or data science or similar relevant. Merits for this position are experience on remote sensing of forest, GIS, computational programming, and result reporting. Knowledge on forest ecosystem and forestry, remote sensing data processing (e.g. lidar, aerial- or satellite images, radar) and GIS will be prioritised merits. Great emphasis is placed on personal qualities and ability to work independently and in a group. Good skills to express yourself verbally and in writing in English are required.
About us
The Department of Forest Resource Management conducts education and research in the areas of forest planning, forest remote sensing, forest inventory and sampling, forest mathematical statistics and landscape studies. The department is also responsible for the implementation of the ongoing environmental monitoring programs the National Forest Inventory, National Inventory of the Landscape in Sweden, Terrestrial Habitat Monitoring and the Butterfly and Bumblebee Inventory. In total, we are about 100 employees. More information can be found at www.slu.se/srh.
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location
Umeå
Form of employment
Fixed-term employment 6 months
Scope
50-100%
Start date
As agreed
Application
Please submit your application before deadline 30 November 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representativeshttps://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
Fast lön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), http://www.slu.se Arbetsplats
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet Kontakt
Researcher
Inka Bohlin inka.bohlin@slu.se +46(0)90-786 8106 Jobbnummer
8985432