Research assistant in abiotic-stress-related germplasm screening
2023-10-12
Department of Plant Breeding
For the long-term supply of food, industrial raw materials, and energy, the Department of Plant Breeding undertakes research, education, and innovation of strategic importance. The Department also works towards meeting the increasing demand for raw materials while making plant production more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly. Through our collaborative efforts, we contribute to the enrichment of knowledge and skills that facilitate society's sustainable development. We work towards developing crops for the future together with farmers and industry, contributing to a sustainable food supply for consumers.
Duties:
The department is currently conducting research and pre-breeding activities contributing to the accelerated development of climate-resilient cultivars through the application of advanced plant breeding and Omics methods on crops of global significance. The person who will hold this position will assist researchers in research on durum wheat and field cress. Duties include conducting greenhouse and biotron-based experiments for drought tolerance in durum wheat, crossbreeding of selected genotypes of both crops, collecting phenotypic data including root traits, DNA and RNA extraction for next-generation sequencing, participation in genomic and transcriptomic data analysis as well as writing research articles.
Qualifications:
A highly motivated candidate with a Master's degree in research areas related to plant breeding or plant genetics/genomics is sought. We welcome candidates with experience in crossbreeding, molecular marker development, genotyping, phenotyping targeting plant phenological, physiological, and morphological traits, and marker-trait association analysis to apply.
A working knowledge of R and experience with data analysis using R are required.
Excellent writing and communication skills in English are also required.
It is advantageous to have previous experience working on drought tolerance in wheat. Moreover, the candidate should have excellent teamwork skills and research experience as a team member. Emphasis will be placed on candidates' personal qualities and independence in executing planned research activities.
Place of work:
Alnarp
Form of employment:
Fixed term employment of 6 months and maybe possibility for extension.
Extent:
100%
Starting date:
According to agreement.
Application:
We welcome your application no later than 2023-10-25, please use the button below.
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
