Research Assistant, Armament and Disarmament
Stiftelsen Stockholms Internationella Fredsforskningsinstitut (sipri) / Samhällsvetarjobb / Solna Visa alla samhällsvetarjobb i Solna
2026-07-07
, Sundbyberg
, Stockholm
, Danderyd
, Lidingö
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Stiftelsen Stockholms Internationella Fredsforskningsinstitut (sipri) i Solna
Research Assistants – Armament and Disarmament
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) is seeking Research Assistants to support the work of its Military Expenditure and Arms Production (MILAP), Dual-use and Arms Trade Control (DUAT), and Governance of AI (GOV-AI) programmes.
About the role
The Research Assistant will work under the supervision of a Programme Director and contribute to research, data collection, analysis and project activities within their assigned programme, as well as, where relevant, across the Armament and Disarmament cluster.
Typical responsibilities include:
Conducting research, data collection and analysis.
Supporting publications, reports and the SIPRI Yearbook.
Reviewing, fact-checking and proofreading research outputs.
Assisting with externally funded projects.
Supporting fundraising activities and organising workshops and events.
Contributing to dissemination activities and responding to information requests where relevant.
Depending on the programme, the work may focus on military expenditure and the arms industry, export controls and arms trade regulation, or the governance of artificial intelligence and emerging technologies.
Requirements
You have:
A university degree in a relevant field, such as political science, international relations or economics.
A strong interest in arms control, disarmament, non-proliferation or international security.
Experience with open-source research.
Excellent organisational skills and attention to detail.
The ability to work both independently and collaboratively.
Excellent written and spoken English. Additional languages are an advantage; Swedish is not required.
Very good knowledge of Microsoft Office.
Employment
The position is full-time and based in Stockholm, Sweden. The appointment is initially for two years, with the possibility of extension. The expected start date is Q4 2026 or as soon as possible thereafter.
Administrative support for work permit and migration processes is provided where applicable. SIPRI covers economy-class travel to Stockholm for the successful candidate; relocation costs are not covered.
Application
Please submit:
A one-page cover letter in English, indicating which programme (MILAP, DUAT or GOV-AI) you are most interested in.
A CV in English.
References will be requested from shortlisted candidates.
Application deadline: 26 July 2026, 23:59 CEST. Interviews are expected at the end of August/early September. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Stiftelsen Stockholms Internationella Fredsforskningsinstitut (sipri)
Signalistgatan 9 (visa karta
)
169 72 SOLNA Arbetsplats
Sipri - Stockholm International Peace Research Institute Jobbnummer
9995512