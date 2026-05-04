Research assistant
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) / Biomedicinjobb / Uppsala Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Uppsala
2026-05-04
, Östhammar
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, Österåker
, Håbo
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Institutionen för akvatiska resurser
Our department is an inspiring research environment where you can contribute to knowledge for the sustainable use of seas, lakes and watercourses. We combine ecological, genomic, biodiversity, and fisheries research with monitoring, assessment and advice for national and international management. With >200 employees, we are the largest knowledge hub on aquatic systems and fisheries in Sweden, providing access to associated research infrastructure and research opportunities of high societal relevance.
Welcome to visit us at www.slu.se/aquaticresources
About the position
The selected candidate is expected to assist in research on climate change effects on zooplankton and benthic invertebrates in the laboratory. Responsibilities include species sorting and identification of aquatic invertebrates, primarily using stereomicroscopes.
Your profile
We are seeking a motivated person with good organizational skills who has started, is currently pursuing, or has completed university studies in biology or environmental science. Practical experience in independently identifying zooplankton is required. We place great emphasis on personal qualities, such as the ability to work both independently and as part of a team, as well as suitability for the specific tasks to be carried out in the project.
Location:
Uppsala
Form of employment:
Hourly-paid employment; special fixed-term employment.
This means that you will be offered work during shorter periods within the timeframe specified below under 'Extent'. You may accept or decline each work opportunity offered to you. When you accept one or more assignments, a new employment contract is established for those specific occasions.
Scope:
The employment comprises approximately 120-160 hours during the period 15 May 2026 to 1 July 2026. The work is expected to begin at the start of the employment and cannot be postponed to the end of the period.
Start date:
15 May 2026, or As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application via the application button no later than 18 May 2026.
The application must include a brief CV documenting your experience and education, a clear motivation of your suitability for the tasks, as well as contact details for one reference (name, relationship to the applicant, email address, and phone number).
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
Sveriges lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) har en nyckelroll i utvecklingen för hållbart liv, grundad i vetenskap och utbildning. Genom vårt fokus på samspelen mellan människa, djur och ekosystem och ett ansvarsfullt brukande av naturresurserna bidrar vi till en hållbar samhällsutveckling och goda livsvillkor på vår planet. Huvudorter är Alnarp, Umeå och Uppsala, men verksamhet bedrivs också på forskningsstationer, försöksparker och utbildningsorter i hela landet. SLU har drygt 4000 medarbetare, 6000 studenter och forskarstuderande och en omsättning på över 4,5 miljarder kronor. Universitetet satsar på attraktiva miljöer på sina campusområden. Vi arbetar för en jämställd och inkluderande arbetsmiljö där öppna samtal mellan människor med olika erfarenheter lägger grunden för vetenskaplighet, kreativitet och utveckling. Vi välkomnar därför personer med olika bakgrunder och perspektiv att söka den aktuella anställningen. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-18 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet
(org.nr 202100-2817), https://www.slu.se/
750 07 UPPSALA Arbetsplats
Sveriges Lantbruksuniversitet (SLU) Kontakt
Assoc. Senior Lecturer
Magnus Huss magnus.huss@slu.se +4610-478 4127 Jobbnummer
9889065