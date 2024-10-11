Research Assistant
Department of Plant Breeding
We are looking for a person who wants to work together with a committed research team in plant breeding, where you will have a central role in making the practical work in the lab and in the greenhouse work smoothly!
About the position
In this position, you will assist ongoing research projects. You will run different kinds of practical activities independently but under supervision; such as cultivation, maintenance, sampling and phenotyping of plants in greenhouse and in the field. You will also carry out molecular biological and biochemical analyses of plant material in the lab. The work also includes seed logistics such as threshing and handling of seed samples. Some degree of heavier physical work may occur.
Your profile
• Education in biology, plant biotechnology, horticulture, or similar
• Knowledge about taking care of plants as well as practical experience with plants material in greenhouse and field
• Good knowledge of spoken and written English
• Good cooperation skills as the work includes cooperation with colleagues with different roles at the department
Meritorious:
• Education at master's level
• Good knowledge in a Scandinavian language
• Driver's license as their might be field work at different locations
We will place great emphasis on personal suitability. Consideration will be given to, for example, flexibility, drive and independence, accuracy and how the applicant, through his or her experience and competence, is judged to complement and strengthen the research work att the department.
About us
The Department of Plant Breeding at the Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences in Alnarp conducts research, education and innovation work of strategic importance for society's long-term supply of food, industrial raw materials and energy. And to meet an increasing need for raw materials and at the same time make plant production increasingly environmentally friendly and energy-efficient. Our research focuses on breeding populations, lines and varieties with improved characteristics that contribute to ecosystem-friendly and climate-adapted agriculture. The department is currently conducting research on a number of crops that are important for the future of agriculture in Sweden and globally.
For more information about the department or division visit: https://www.slu.se/institutioner/vaxtforadling/
Read more about our benefits and working at SLU by visiting: https://www.slu.se/en/about-slu/work-at-slu/
Location:
Alnarp
Form of employment:
Indefinite-term employment. SLU may use probationary employment.
Scope:
100%
Start date:
As agreed.
Application:
Please submit your application before deadline 25 October 2024. You can submit your application by clicking the button below.
Union representatives:https://internt.slu.se/en/my-employment/employee-associations/kontaktpersoner-vid-rekrytering/
The Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences (SLU) has a key role in the development for sustainable life, based on science and education. Through our focus on the interaction between humans, animals and ecosystems and the responsible use of natural resources, we contribute to sustainable societal development and good living conditions on our planet. Our main campuses are located in Alnarp, Umeå and Uppsala, however, the university also operates at research stations, experimental forests and teaching sites throughout Sweden.
SLU has around 3,000 employees, 5,000 students and doctoral students and a turnover of over SEK 3 billion. We are investing in attractive environments on all of our campuses. We strive to provide a work environment characterised by inclusivity and gender equality, where different experiences generate conversations between people and pave the way for science, creativity and development. Therefore, we welcome applications from people with diverse backgrounds and perspectives. Ersättning
