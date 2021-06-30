Research administrator - Göteborgs universitet - Marknadsföringsjobb i Göteborg
Research administrator
Göteborgs universitet / Marknadsföringsjobb / Göteborg
2021-06-30
The University of Gothenburg tackles society's challenges with diverse knowledge. 53 500 students and 6 500 employees make the university a large and inspiring place to work and study. Strong research and attractive study programmes attract scientists and students from around the world. With new knowledge and new perspectives, the University contributes to a better future.
The Centre on Global Migration (CGM) at the University of Gothenburg is searching for an administrative coordinator with a specific focus on communication.
CGM is a network-based research centre established in 2017. The centre supports multidisciplinary research on global migration. Researchers connected to CGM are located in different departments and the working language is both English and Swedish. The centre is located at the School of Global studies, where also the administrative coordinator will be located.
Job assignments
We are looking for a person to work primarily with communication and the visibility of migration research and CGM's outward activities. The administrative coordinator will be the editor of the centre's website and organize conferences and seminars. Other tasks include proof-reading and translating texts, taking meeting minutes as well as assisting in project applications and publications. Financial administration such as handling invoices is also included.
Qualifications
We are looking for someone that:
Has a relevant university degree within the areas of social sciences, humanities or economics
Has a documented very good ability in speech and writing in English and Swedish
Has experience of research communication, especially through websites, press and social media
Has experience in research administration, particularly language checking, conference support, networking and research funding.
Is creative, self-motivated and has good interpersonal skills.
Since the work requires daily contact with people from different countries and research approaches, emphasis will be placed on suitability and character. You also need to be flexible, with a readiness to deal with many different tasks a small unit needs to manage on a daily basis. The person we are looking for also needs to be able to independently plan the work and make priorities. Since the working language of CGM is predominantly English, an excellent ability to speak and write in English is a requirement.
The above training, experience and qualities are all parts of the requirements for the position.
Employment
The employment is temporary upon the return of the employee who has taken parental leave, however no longer than the 30 of September 2022 and of 50% at the School of Global Studies with possibility of increased percentage of employment. Start the 1st of September or according to agreement.
For further information regarding the position
Please contact Andrea Spehar, Senior lecturer, CGM director, +46 31 786 1192, andrea.spehar@pol.gu.se
Unions
Union representatives at the University of Gothenburg:
https://www.gu.se/en/about-the-university/work-at-the-university-of-gothenburg/how-to-apply
Information for International Applicants
Choosing a career in a foreign country is a big step. Thus, to give you a general idea of what we and Gothenburg have to offer in terms of benefits and life in general for you and your family/spouse/partner please visit:
https://www.gu.se/en/about-the-university/welcome-services
https://www.movetogothenburg.com/
How to apply
In order to apply for a position at the University of Gothenburg, you have to register an account in our online recruitment system. It is the responsibility of the applicant to ensure that the application is complete in accordance with the instructions in the job advertisement, and that it is submitted before the deadline. The selection of candidates is made on the basis of the qualifications registered in the application.
Closing date: 4 of August 2021
The University of Gothenburg promotes equal opportunities, equality and diversity.
Salary is determined on an individual basis.
Applications will be destroyed or returned (upon request) two years after the decision of employment has become final. Applications from the employed and from those who appeal the decision will not be returned.
In connection to this recruitment, we have already decided which recruitment channels we should use. We therefore decline further contact with vendors, recruitment and staffing companies.
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Deltid/ Ej specificerat
Publiceringsdatum
2021-06-30
Ersättning
Universitetet tillämpar individuell lönesättning.
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-04
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Göteborgs Universitet
Jobbnummer
5839838
