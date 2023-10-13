Requirement & Design Engineer
2023-10-13
Ikea is a great workplace with many different possibilities to grow and develop across the global IKEA value chain. We look upon each individual co-worker as a talent and work with an inclusive approach to create a better everyday life for the many people. At IKEA Components we apply innovation to make things better and automation to grow, and we constantly challenge ourselves to be proactive and develop our business. Design for environment is critical for us and we are on a journey to cater for a sustainable future - are you curious to join us?
We are looking for a Requirement & Design Engineer!
Hej!
My name is Jan and I work as a Range and Engineering Manager! As a Requirement & Design Engineer (RDE) in my team you will be working with a great team of engineers.
Come and join us!
Among other things, you will be responsible for the documentation of a range of direct materials used to produce IKEA articles, secure quality by setting the relevant legal and functional requirements; and perform test and verification. An important part of your assignment is to maintain and secure that the information in our PLM and ERP system is up to date and accurate.
You will work with improvements of the existing range by proactively searching for opportunities to challenge known patterns e.g. standardization and bundle volumes to reduce the cost. You will work in close collaboration with your team and different stakeholders across the organization.
To succeed and shine in this role we are looking for you who have studied engineering or equivalent and have experience in working with product development at least five years.
It is meriting if you have knowledge in different materials such as wood, polymers and/or boards, and different production methods. You have skills in products requirement, and basic knowledge in PLM systems. Furthermore, you have a good understanding of furniture production.
As a person you are down to earth, solution oriented and self-driven. You can work with product documentation, even when it becomes repetitive, but you can also be practical and get things done. You hold a curiosity that will lead you and others forward in the unknown. You communicate in a clear and an open-minded way. You build relations and you are good at networking in unknown environments. In your mind, a failure is just another idea that did not work out and you are not afraid to try, again and again.
IKEA is a truly global environment with colleagues from all over the world and therefore you need to be able to speak and write in English.
The position is in Älmhult, Sweden.
Please apply at the latest October 29 2023.
Please note that we are continuously interviewing candidates and may close the ad earlier.
If you have any questions about the role, please reach out to the hiring manager Jan Henriksson, jan.henriksson@inter.ikea.com
and if you have questions about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact the Recruitment Specialist Christina Appelqvist +46-766-113408,
Warm welcome with your resume and motivational letter in English.
