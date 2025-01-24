Requirement & Compliance Manager | Food
2025-01-24
Company Description
Are you curious about requirements, want to contribute to IKEA compliance status and want to develop business and people? Then this job might be for you!
In Range Operations we create optimal preconditions for the business and people to design, develop and manage the IKEA range offer in a connected and optimised IKEA value chain - to deliver growth and enable low cost. Specialist Functions, being one of the departments in Range Operations, host several assignments connected to specialists. We monitor and develop requirements, offer test capacity to our suppliers and act as a toolbox for early product development in our development lab and in physical and digital prototyping. We are a group of passionate leaders that want to develop people and business in a complex environment.
Now we are taking the next step towards our ambition to take a more proactive role in forming the compliance agenda and are therefore looking for a Requirement & Compliance Manager for Food, reporting directly to the Specialist Functions manager. You will lead a small, newly formed team of specialists and will be required to handle strategic and tactical tasks.
Job Description
What you do in this role:
Lead and develop the agenda within Food requirement, including activities, stakeholder management and communication,
Secure the interpretation, establishment, sign off and maintenance of relevant requirements, as well as high level risk evaluation,
Lead, manage and constantly develop the team of specialists, developers - and where applicable team manager(s),
Enable preconditions for the team(s) to perform their assignment according to priorities as well as development of the specialist functions portfolio, budget and plan forward.
Qualifications
What you bring:
Background in Food business and a desire to continue developing the Food agenda in IKEA,
Experience in cooperation with different stakeholders within the value chain,
A strong drive to find creative ways to develop good enabling solutions together with others,
Collaborative approach to problem solving,
Desire to deliver business results through your own work and engaging and motivating others,
Ability to motivate teams by coaching and challenging to achieve great results,
Ability to give and take responsibility, prioritize and make decisions,
Ability to shift scope between tactical and operational,
Excellent interpersonal communication skills through active listening, coaching, and facilitating. You communicate in a clear, structured, and honest way and make complex situations simple and understandable.
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. The Manager is crucial for developing a successful team and business, and we believe that your presence with the team and working most of the time in the workplace is important.
