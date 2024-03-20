Requirement Engineer

Diaspora Services AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2024-03-20


We are in search of a skilled Requirement Engineer for the Automotive Sector with the following abilities:

Mandatory skills:
Markdown, and experience with tools such as JIRA and CarWeaver.
Knowledge of ISO 26262 and ASPICE.
Specialized in handling diagnostics, SWDL, and communication requirements for nodes within the SPA2 platform.
Understanding of Ethernet, Diagnostics, CAN/LIN (the more experience the better).

Highly desirable:
Experienced coordinator for cybersecurity mechanisms in collaboration with subcontractors.
Coding skills with Python.

