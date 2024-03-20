Requirement Engineer
Diaspora Services AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2024-03-20
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Diaspora Services AB i Malmö
We are in search of a skilled Requirement Engineer for the Automotive Sector with the following abilities:
Mandatory skills:
Markdown, and experience with tools such as JIRA and CarWeaver.
Knowledge of ISO 26262 and ASPICE.
Specialized in handling diagnostics, SWDL, and communication requirements for nodes within the SPA2 platform.
Understanding of Ethernet, Diagnostics, CAN/LIN (the more experience the better).
Highly desirable:
Experienced coordinator for cybersecurity mechanisms in collaboration with subcontractors.
Coding skills with Python. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-09-15
E-post: jobs@diasporaservices.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Diaspora Services AB
(org.nr 559404-5105), http://www.diasporaservices.se
Tessins Väg 1 C (visa karta
)
217 58 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8556584