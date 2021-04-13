Reporting & Compliance manager for SodaStream - Hero AB - Administratörsjobb i Stockholm
Reporting & Compliance manager for SodaStream
Hero AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm
2021-04-13
About the Company
SodaStream is the world's leading manufacturer and distributor of Sparkling Water Makers, which enable consumers to easily transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water in seconds. SodaStream's products promote health and wellness, are environmentally friendly, cost effective and fun to use. Every year SodaStream provides 1, 5 billion liters of carbonated beverages to millions of households, making it one of the largest beverage companies in the world. We employ more than 4,800 people worldwide, with over 30 nationalities represented.
About the position
As a reporting and compliance manager at Sodastream Nordics you will lead the financial reporting and internal controls. You are an expert in accounting and financial reporting related matters who will provide guidance and strategy to ensure execution in excellence of the policies. You will collaborate and communicate with many internal contact points whitin the financial organization aswell as the HQ.
Your tasks will include:
Lead and participate in projects related to Accounting, Taxes and Financial reporting.
Annual reporting to Local Authorities for statutory accounts according to local law.
Ensure that the Organization understands the needs & requirements of GCS and yearly roll out of agreed Risk Control Matrix and GCS roadmap.
Maintain accounting procedures and systems necessary to ensure that accounting transactions are recorded in compliance with USGAAP and accounting policies.
Ensure compliance of all functions and processes with PepsiCo Global Control Standards, policies & procedures.
Lead the Nordics through Corporate Audits.
About you
We believe you have about 10 years of accounting and corporate controlling experience, and a strong background in the Controlling, accounting and financial reporting field. You are a professional Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with Excellent knowledge in US GAAP and local GAAP reporting and compliance. We believe that you have experience in a leading publicly traded international company, and we will consider it a merit if you have prior experience from FMCG.
You are an experienced user of Microsoft office and various IT systems. We believe you have a black belt in Excel and fluent in the English language.
SodaStream is a great workplace where a lot happens. It's a company which constantly grows. The atmosphere is positive, international, and it requires people who are used to a high working pace and who see changes as something positive.
You have a great ability to prioritize, leading projects and reaching deadlines.
We believe you are a communicative and networking team player with great communication skills and positive attitude. We are looking for a "Out of the box" thinker, with strong attention to detail and willingness to work hard.
Terms and conditions:
This is a direct recruitment where you are employed directly by SodaStream. The position is full time with office hours Monday thru Friday. We would like you to start as soon as possible. SodaStream is located in Hammarby Sjöstad.
We look forward to reading your application!
We review all applications on an ongoing basis and the position may be filled before the application period has expired. If you have any questions please contact our recruitment manager Madelaine Roosmark at madelaine.roosmark@hero.se.

Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-30
Varaktighet, arbetstid
Heltid Anställningstid enligt överenskommelse
Publiceringsdatum
2021-04-13
Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-09-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Företag
Hero AB
Jobbnummer
5688643
