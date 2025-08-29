Replenishment Planning Analyst
2025-08-29
Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 130-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better and safer dentistry. Dentsply Sirona's global headquarters is located in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA. The company's shares are listed in the United States on NASDAQ under the symbol XRAY.
Bringing out the best in people
As advanced as dentistry is today, we are dedicated to making it even better. Our people have a passion for innovation and are committed to applying it to improve dental care. We live and breathe high performance, working as one global team, bringing out the best in each other for the benefit of dental patients, and the professionals who serve them. If you want to grow and develop as a part of a team that is shaping an industry, then we're looking for the best to join us.
Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest diversified manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. Our mission is to deliver industry-leading dental products and services to provide the best dental care for our customers.
We are now looking for a Replenishment Planning Analyst to join our supply chain team in Mölndal. In this role you will be part of the local team, while daily working closely with colleagues across the globe. Your main task is to calculate inventory parameters for finished goods at our local warehouses around the world, ensuring balanced and optimized inventory levels. You will play a key-role in achieving a high service level to our end customers globally.
To thrive in this role, we believe you have a strong analytical mindset and the ability to collaborate with cross functional teams in an international environment. As a person you are structured, meticulous, adaptable and reliable.
Why us you may ask?
You will work in a global setting, where close collaboration is key to ensure we have efficient processes in place to meet our goals. We take great pride in what we do and in the quality of our work - all at the same time as we never miss out having fun at work.
Key responsibilities are:
• Calculate inventory planning parameters for our local warehouses and upload to local ERP systems.
• Host monthly/ bi-monthly meetings with the DS companies together with the Demand Planner. Present inventory levels, stock turnover rate and service level. Discuss upcoming promotions, phase in/phase out activities and improvements to ensure a balanced inventory and high service level to our customers.
• Participate in phase in/phase out project and use the information when setting inventory parameters.
• Follow up and analyze local inventory levels and service levels.
• Analyze overstock to mitigate risk of excess.
• Plan and manage returns from local warehouses in cooperation with local supply teams.
• Participate in supply related projects and ERP projects.
• Work closely with replenishment planners to ensure accurate operational replenishment of local warehouses.
Background / Qualifications:
• Bachelor's Degree or equivalent level of relevant experience.
• 2+ years of supply chain planning experience.
• Knowledge of supply chain planning processes.
• High level of Excel is an absolute requirement.
• Preferably experience from Microsoft Dynamics, SAP or similar ERP system.
• Excellent communication and follow up skills to manage expectations and resolve conflicts with stakeholders.
• Fluent in Swedish and English is required, both verbally and in writing.
Applications will be evaluated when we are back from holidays in August.
We wish you a fantastic summer and look forward hearing from you!
