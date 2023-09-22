Rendering Software Engineer for smart glasses at Bosch Sensortec
Company Description
At Bosch, we shape the future by inventing high-quality technologies and services that spark enthusiasm and enrich people's lives. Our promise to our associates is rock-solid: we grow together, we enjoy our work, and we inspire each other. Join in and feel the difference.
Bosch R&D Center Lund stands for modern development in cutting edge technology in the areas of connectivity, security, mobility solutions and AI. We are growing rapidly and looking for people to join us on our mission to become the Bosch Group's 1st address for secure connected mobility solutions. We are working on a range of interesting projects, with a particular focus on software development for the automotive industry, electrical bicycles and Internet of Things.
Job Description
To strengthen our R&D team in Lund, Sweden, we are now looking for a highly motivated software engineer with extensive experience in C++ and OpenGL for all-day-wearable smart glasses. In this role, you will be part of a dedicated and skilled team developing cutting-edge software for our optical Bosch Sensortec devices pushing the boundaries of what is technically possible.
We change the way people see the world!
As part of the agile software and engineering team, you design, implement, integrate, and optimize software to run on several customer hardware platforms.
You are responsible for creating the software framework and APIs:
• to control the connected projector module.
• to pre-process (e.g. warp) the image for projection onto the glasses.
You document, explain, and present your solutions, review and challenge your team mates in open minded discussion to get the best solution for the given problem and help new colleagues to get on track.
You understand software as part of the complete hardware and software system.
You develop new software and refactor existing software according to state-of-the-art standards including test driven development, CI/CD, agile methods, branching strategies, etc.
Qualifications
We are looking for a person who likes to work in an open-minded and friendly team, and enjoys collaborating with highly skilled algorithm, test, and Android App engineers. You are passionate, pragmatic, and are keen to deliver a product of high quality. You are motivated to continuously learn as well as sharing your knowledge openly.
For a good fit you have:
Several years of experience in professional software design and d.evelopment in teams with C/C++
Experience with 2D/3D image processing using OpenGL ES and Linux-like compositor architecture (e.g. Weston, Surfaceflinger, HWC or similar) on different hardware platforms.
Experience in integration and debugging of sub-systems and peripherals.
Experience in developing on kernel and user space level for embedded Linux, Android, Wear OS, Harmony OS or similar is a big merit.
Good Python skills are a merit.
Technical degree (M.Sc. / Dipl. / PhD) in electrical engineering, computer science or similar.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English.
Additional Information
Bosch offers you:
Flexibility in your work: work time and working from home
An agile development environment that is trust-based
Room for creativity and initiatives
Internal and external training opportunities as well as continuous learning
Internal career opportunities
Vast network of expert communities in an international setting
Collective agreement
Benefits and services: health checks, employee discounts, sports and health opportunities, wellness contribution, work-life balance
Easy access to local public transport, urban infrastructures, rural surroundings, and catering facilities
Why choose Bosch:
In 2022, for the third year in a row, Bosch has received the "World's Best Employer" award from Forbes/Statista, ranking us among the top 3% of the world's most attractive employers.
At Bosch we believe that diversity is our strength. We look at diversity in gender, generation, nationalities, and culture as our advantage. We believe mixed teams to be more successful because they utilize the potential offered by different perspectives and solution strategies. We therefore promote mixed teams at all levels and draw on the entire talent pool. Så ansöker du
