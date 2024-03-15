Render Programmer
2024-03-15
Avalanche Studios Group and its division Avalanche Studios are crafting our next cutting-edge AAA open-world game, and we're now looking for an Senior Render Programmer to join our team in Stockholm or Malmö.
The Position
You will work with writing performance critical code to feed the GPU, and take responsibility for elevating the visual quality of the game to the highest possible level in close collaboration with the art and other tech departments. As is typical of Avalanche's open world games, you will be instrumental in pushing both the realism and immersiveness of the world. In addition to outstanding technical knowledge, we are looking for a self-motivated individual with strong communication and collaboration skills. As an experienced developer you are able to work under guidance, somewhat independently and can work towards developing the talents of more junior members of the team.
Required Qualifications
A well-developed aesthetic sense
Extensive background in rendering with experience in shaders and lighting
Well versed in modern 3D graphics APIs
Excellent maths skills
Highly fluent in C/C++
Excellent CPU/GPU performance analysis and optimisation skills
Strong CPU/GPU debugging skills
An excellent understanding of the pros and cons that the current console architectures impose on all aspects of the rendering pipeline
Bonus Qualifications
Physics/mathematics/computer science degree
Experience with PS4, PS5, XBox One or Xbox Series X development for a shipped or upcoming title
Experience with the certification of console titles
An understanding of other aspects of game programming, including physics, animation, AI and networking
Experience with mentoring junior members of the team
Employee promise
We provide goals, instead of instructions, and the opportunity to do the best work of your career.
Our Values
At Avalanche Studios Group, we believe in worlds beyond limits, we are committed to developing a diverse and inclusive workplace. We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. Everyone at Avalanche Studios Group has a shared responsibility to create an open and inclusive work environment where everyone is treated equally and with respect. Being part of our world is not contingent on where you're from, your gender, or sexual orientation. It's all about your passion and creativity.
How to Apply
We will only consider candidates who have submitted their CV and who can work from the office in Stockholm or Malmö a few days a week.
To apply for this position please register below. Apply as soon as possible as we review applications on a rolling basis. All further information is provided under non-disclosure agreement only.
The Stockholm location
Our Stockholm office is situated in Södermalm, the beating heart of the city's game industry. It's a physical representation of our games - the lush vegetation of Just Cause and theHunter: Call of the Wild meets corroded metal straight out of Mad Max. It has everything you need to make it your creative base camp.
