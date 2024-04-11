Remote Work in Sweden - Swedish Personalized Internet Assessor
Jobs Europe AB / Datajobb / Karlstad Visa alla datajobb i Karlstad
2024-04-11
, Hammarö
, Forshaga
, Grums
, Kil
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Jobs Europe AB i Karlstad
TELUS International AI Inc - partners with a diverse and vibrant community to help our customers enhance their AI and machine learning models. The work of our AI Community contributes to improving technology and the digital experiences of many people around the world. Our AI Community works in our proprietary AI training platform handling all data types (text, images, audio, video and geo) across 500+ languages and dialects. We offer flexible work-from-home opportunities for people with passion for languages. The jobs are part-time, and there is no fixed schedule. Whoever you are, wherever you come from, come join our global AI community. www.telusinternational.com
We partner with the world's most innovative companies to develop and improve their AI powered products. Whether it's improving the relevance of search engines or training digital assistants to understand more languages and dialects, our teams help break machine-learning barriers and build human-learning bridges around the world -- and you can be part of it.
Telus International offers flexible opportunities with competitive rates across the globe. Learn more at TelusInternational.com
All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability or protected veteran status.
Job description
We're searching for individuals who are passionate about social media and regular users of Gmail. This remote position requires ownership and daily use of a smartphone and familiarity with various social media platforms and Google products. Your reliability, adaptability, and adherence to guidelines are key.
In this role you will have the opportunity to contribute to safer internet browsing by reviewing and filtering potentially sensitive and adult material.
Through this work you will be making a valuable contribution by expressing your opinion on the quality and content of what is currently out there on the web and protecting users from viewing unsuitable material.
This role offers the freedom to work remotely, allowing you to set your hours based on task availability.
The estimated hourly earnings for this role are 18 USD. Payment is based on completed tasks, with potential for higher earnings based on productivity. Selected candidates will be required to complete a minimum of 10 hours of work per week (task availability dependant).
Requirements
Proficiency in both written and verbal English & Swedish
Residency in Sweden for the past 5 consecutive years
Ownership and regular use of a smartphone (Android V4.2 or higher or iPhone running iOS version 14.0 or higher) and a desktop/laptop with internet connection at your expense.
Gmail as your primary email account
Familiarity with current and historical business, media, sport, news, social media and cultural affairs in your country of residency.
Experience in navigating web browsers and smartphone apps for content interaction.
Understanding of various social media environments, including memes, virality, and trends
Successful applicants will undergo a standard recruitment process, including a Croatian language test and an open book assessment. The role involves occasional quality assurance checks and offers long-term employment opportunities.
Why join the TELUS International AI Community?
Earn extra income
Access to our community wellbeing initiative
Remote work & Location Independence
Flexible Hours to work around home life
Better Work-Life Balance
Be a part of an amazing online community
Important: Please make sure that your device location is set up properly when creating an account on our website so we can validate your country of residence. In case you have a VPN turned on, please turn it off and refresh the page just so we can validate your IP & render a personalized experience.
"All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, disability, or protected veteran status."
What's next?
If this sounds like a role you'd be interested in taking on, please register below -https://telusinternational.headway.ai/searchResults/REQ_ID_4361/?org_id=b034a4ad-0dfc
Required language: Swedish Ersättning
Monthly Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-04-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "5816". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Jobs Europe AB
(org.nr 559370-9347) Arbetsplats
Telus International Ai Inc. Jobbnummer
8604381