Remote Polish-speaking Sales Representative (New Customer Acquisition)
Eustaff Sweden AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Gislaved Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Gislaved
2024-07-10
, Gnosjö
, Tranemo
, Värnamo
, Svenljunga
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Eustaff Sweden AB i Gislaved
, Värnamo
, Jönköping
, Göteborg
, Kungälv
eller i hela Sverige
Remote Polish-speaking Sales Representative (New Customer Acquisition)
Location: Poland (Remote Work)
Work Hours: Full time (08:00-17:00)
About Us:
We are a dynamic company that values dedication and professionalism. Our mission is to continually enhance our customer relationships through effective communication and service. We believe in empowering our team with individuals who are passionate about sales and customer engagement.
Job Description:
We are currently seeking an energetic and driven Sales Representative to join our team. In this role, you will focus on new customer acquisition through cold calling, identifying potential clients, and introducing them to our products or services. Your efforts will be crucial in expanding our customer base and driving our business growth.
Key Responsibilities:
Conduct cold calls to prospective customers to introduce our products and services.
Build and maintain a robust pipeline of leads and opportunities.
Understand customer needs and offer solutions and support.
Record and document all call information according to standard operating procedures.
Achieve and consistently exceed monthly sales targets.
Maintain up-to-date knowledge of the industry and competitive landscape.
Who Are You?
You have prior experience in sales, particularly cold calling, and enjoy interacting with new people.
You possess excellent communication skills and are fluent in English.
You are self-motivated and thrive in a remote working environment.
You have a positive attitude and adaptability to rapidly changing situations.
You are proficient with computers and capable of managing various IT systems.
We Offer:
The flexibility to work from home.
A competitive salary with performance-based incentives.
Comprehensive training and continuous professional development.
A supportive and energetic team environment.
If you are ambitious, driven, and ready to take your sales career to the next level, we would love to hear from you. Join us in shaping the future of our business, and let's achieve great things together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Eustaff Sweden AB
(org.nr 559327-9002) Arbetsplats
Eustaff Sweden AB Kontakt
Katharina Slosar katharina@eustaff.se Jobbnummer
8796901