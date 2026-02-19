Remote Payroll Project Specialist
We are currently supporting a large international organization in Södertälje. We are looking for a Global Mobility Payroll Specialist to join the Global Mobility function on a project-based assignment minimum (9 months) with immediate start. This role sits at the intersection of individual taxation, global mobility and international project coordination. You will work closely with HR leadership across multiple European countries, as well as with expatriate employees, internal stakeholders and external advisors.
The position is international in scope, primarily English-speaking, and offers a high degree of flexibility and remote work (hybrid setup).
Key Responsibilities
• Act as a key contact within the Global Mobility function during an ongoing organizational transformation
• Coordinate and drive global projects related to expatriate employees and individual taxation
• Collaborate with HR leaders and local HR teams across Europe
• Interface with external vendors and advisors (e.g. tax and mobility providers)
• Support and guide expat employees on individual tax-related matters
• Ensure alignment between global frameworks and local execution
• Structure, track and follow up on activities across multiple countries and stakeholders
• Contribute to process improvements and documentation within global mobility
Your Background
We are looking for someone who meets the following core profiles:
Tax-focused background:
• Experience in individual taxation, preferably related to expatriate employees
• Background from tax advisory firms or global organizations (e.g. Big Four, multinational environments)
• Understanding of European tax frameworks (Swedish tax knowledge is acceptable if broader experience is limited)
• 2-3 years of experience leading or coordinating international or global projects
• Proven ability to coordinate multiple stakeholders across countries, cultures and time zones
• Experience working closely with HR, mobility teams or external vendors is a strong plus
Required Skills & Experience
• Strong project coordination and stakeholder management skills
• Experience working in international, matrix organizations
• Ability to communicate clearly with both senior HR leaders and employees
• Structured, proactive and comfortable working independently
• Fluent English is mandatory (spoken and written)
• Swedish is a merit, but not required
What This Role Offers
• A global, highly visible role during a major organizational transformation
• Broad exposure to international HR, tax and mobility operations
• Collaboration with stakeholders across Europe and beyond
• Hybrid / remote-first working model
• Competitive compensation aligned with senior specialist project roles
• Immediate start in a 9-month project assignment, with potential for extension depending on business needs
Interested?
If you are interested in joining our client's team, please submit your application. We look forward to getting to know you and discussing how your experience and skills can contribute to the assignment. Our client values diversity and welcomes applications from all qualified candidates.
To be considered for the next step in the process, it is important that your CV clearly demonstrates that you meet all the requirements listed above. Please specify which assignment(s) or roles showcase the relevant experience.
