Remote Monitoring Specialist
Sandvik AB / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Järfälla Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Järfälla
2023-04-21
, Sollentuna
, Upplands-Bro
, Danderyd
, Sundbyberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Sandvik AB i Järfälla
, Stockholm
, Hedemora
, Sandviken
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
Are you a self-motivated problem-solver with an eye for detail? Then we'd love to hear from you!
To Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions we're now looking for a Remote Monitoring Specialist. We offer you the opportunity to make an impact on our business performance while being part of an ambitious team in an industry-leading business. Joining us, we'll also offer you the tools to reach your full potential with continuous development and training!
Your mission
In this position, you're responsible for measuring and monitoring the reliability and performance of the customers' Sandvik fleet operating in underground mining or on the surface, using digital tools and other technologies. This involves collecting and analyzing data related to the condition and performance of the machines, as well as identifying opportunities for improvement and recommend on how to improve the equipment's performance based on your analysis.
A key responsibility in your job is ad-hoc analyzing of the equipment and components which are causing problems or are likely to fail soon. By an early identification, you can help prevent unplanned downtime and reduce maintenance costs. You work closely with on-site personnel, providing training or support, answering questions, or troubleshooting issues as they arise, always with the goal to ensure that all stakeholders have the tools and knowledge they need to succeed.
Your key responsibilities include:
Monitor and analyze equipment data in real-time to identify potential issues and prevent downtime.
Identify and diagnose potential issues before they result in equipment downtime or failure.
Work closely with our customers to provide timely and accurate reports on equipment performance and status.
Collaborate with on-site personnel and customers to troubleshoot issues and provide recommendations for maintenance and repair.
Stay up to date with industry trends and developments in remote monitoring technologies.
We prefer to see you located in Sweden in one of our main offices, but other locations in northern Europe can also be possible.
Your character
We're looking for someone with a technical engineering degree, combined with a few years related work experience. Experience from the mining business combined with mechanical knowledge is considered as a plus. You also need excellent computer skills. Acting in a truly global environment calls for excellent English skills, verbally and in writing.
Your personality truly makes the difference! You have strong time management and organizational skills and can see the important details in the bigger picture. With an easy-going attitude and excellent communication and networking skills, you easily build strong relationships. You're a true team player who always keep the customers best interest in mind!
Our culture
Our role is clear - through every action, every day, we make the shift and advance the world through engineering. We believe in an inclusive, equal and open-minded culture, and we nurture our diversities to form a solid foundation for achieving great results. Add fair and rewarding benefits, as well as many different career options.
Application
Send your application no later than May 14, 2023. Read more about Sandvik Group and apply at home.sandvik/career (Job ID: R0052231).
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Jari Ek, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70-274 38 00
Union contacts - Sweden
Stefan Norell, Unionen, 070-616 16 83
Fredrik Andersson, Akademikerföreningen, 026-26 27 18
Linda Adamsson, Ledarna, 026-26 16 01
For more information about the recruitment process, please contact HR Services, +46 (0)26 26 14 44.
Recruitment Specialist
Jessica Hill Holm
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a global leading supplier of equipment and tools, parts, service, digital solutions and sustainability-driving technologies for the mining and construction industries. Application areas include rock drilling, rock cutting, loading and hauling, tunneling and quarrying. In 2022, sales were approximately 57 billion SEK with about 16,200 employees. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-05-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
(org.nr 556000-3468)
Fakturavägen 1 (visa karta
)
175 62 JÄRFÄLLA Arbetsplats
Sandvik Mining and Rock Solutions - Järfälla Jobbnummer
7685085