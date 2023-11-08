Remanufacturing Engineer Electromobility
Ingress AB Volvo - GTO/Powertrain
Volvo Group Circular Operations & Solutions invites talented and ambitious individuals, to embark on a thrilling journey of developing cutting-edge circular solutions for the next generation of products. If you want to be part of the innovative world of the Volvo Group and make a meaningful impact on the future, this is the perfect job for you.
Our organization:
At our core, we are dedicated to shaping a better future for generations to come. We champion circular solutions, with the belief that every end is the new beginning. We actively promote and drive Volvo Group Circular solutions to foster further business growth, and we excel in Circular operations. We proudly extend our support to all Brands, Truck Divisions, and Business Areas within our Volvo Group. The Circular Operations & Solutions division is a vibrant community of around 800 talented individuals, spread across 8 global locations. We create circular products as part of our natural commitment to stay within the worlds resource boundaries and make maximize use of materials already produced through our longstanding circular operations. With a well-established reverse logistics and operational footprint, we constantly explore new ways to enhance material separation for greater value and circularity. As we prepare for the future, our circular offerings and solutions are expanding, opening doors for exciting opportunities that now include BEV and hybrid components.
This is us, your new team:
Welcome to the Volvo Group Circular Technology Development team, a global force united by our passion for sustainability and cross-functional collaborations. From business analysis to industrialization and technology development of circular solutions and offerings, we are a team that takes pride in the craftsmanship required to recover components and is dedicated to using innovation for a sustainable future. We lead with unwavering passion and collectively generate the energy to continuously enhance our results. Trust, transparent communication, open dialogues, and collaborations are the bedrock of our team.
Main activities and responsibilities:
We are seeking an individual who is genuinely passionate about the circular economy, driven by a strong business and service mindset, and eager to propel circular deliveries to new heights in close collaboration with all Volvo Group functions. As a Senior Reman Engineer, you will specialize in Remanufacturing business and technology, leading Remanufacturing activities across the Reman lifecycle process in one or more areas and phases. Our focus now extends to other circular offerings such as refurbished, repurpose and separation for recycling. The product offerings are expanding to the Volvo Group Electromobility segment as well where we now are looking for a new talent to join our team.
In this role, you will lead investigations/projects and assist Volvo Group product brands in crafting the Reman strategy, participating in product development projects with Remanufacturing and circular part knowledge in design, sourcing, and aftermarket support. Additionally, you will take the lead in the Industrialization process with seamless hand-over to the Circular site.
Who are you?
We believe that you hold an M.Sc in Engineering and have at least 5 years of experience in Electromobility products, coupled with a profound passion for circular economy and products. Experience and expertise in repair and recycling techniques, as well as software development, will be highly regarded. A robust business and service mindset, along with a background in project management, are valuable assets. You are comfortable working both independently and with multiple stakeholders, and your English proficiency is solid. Above all, your unwavering commitment to continuous learning and personal development, coupled with a genuine passion for creating a sustainable future, make you an ideal fit for our team. You approach new challenges with a holistic perspective.
Location:
Göteborg, Skövde, Flen, Limoges
For further information, please contact:
Manager: Kaj Juvakka +46700838893
HRBP: Johan Haag +46765538040
