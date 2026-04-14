Relocation driver and Loader

Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Budjobb / Stockholm
2026-04-14


Visa alla budjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Huddinge, Täby eller i hela Sverige

Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
The employer is a reliable logistics and moving services company that specializes in household and office relocations. They focus on providing safe, efficient, and customer-oriented moving solutions, offering packing, transportation, and unloading services across the Stockholm area.
Location: Stockholm area, Sweden
Who we are looking for:Relocation Driver and Loader (cat.B required)Your responsibilities:- Driving company vehicles to transport goods and belongings between locations- Packing, loading, unloading, and carrying items during relocations- Carefully handling furniture, boxes, and equipment to avoid damage- Supporting colleagues to ensure moves are efficient and safeRequirements:- Valid B-category driver's license- Ability to communicate in basic Swedish or English for work-related tasks- Physically fit and able to lift and carry heavy objects- Flexibility to work shifts depending on scheduling needs- Punctual, reliable, and able to follow safety instructionsYour profile:- Strong work ethic and willingness to perform physical tasks- Team player with a positive and helpful attitude- Adaptable to changing schedules and tasks- Careful and responsible when handling customer belongingsWhat the employer offers:- Hourly-based employment- Opportunities for additional hours depending on workload- Supportive team environment with training provided on safe moving and packing techniquesImportant:This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Arbetsgivare
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Olof Palmes (visa karta)
111 37  STOCKHOLM

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
OnSpot Losgistics

Kontakt
Recruiter
Yuliia Chubenko
yuliia.chubenko@beredskapslyftet.se

Jobbnummer
9852080

Prenumerera på jobb från Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören: