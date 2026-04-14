Relocation driver and Loader
Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören / Budjobb / Stockholm Visa alla budjobb i Stockholm
2026-04-14
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Huddinge
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Connecting Jobs, run by the non-profit organization Beredskapslyftet, supports newcomers in taking their first steps into the Swedish labour market - while at the same time helping employers access new talent.
The employer is a reliable logistics and moving services company that specializes in household and office relocations. They focus on providing safe, efficient, and customer-oriented moving solutions, offering packing, transportation, and unloading services across the Stockholm area.
Location: Stockholm area, Sweden
Who we are looking for:Relocation Driver and Loader (cat.B required)Your responsibilities:- Driving company vehicles to transport goods and belongings between locations- Packing, loading, unloading, and carrying items during relocations- Carefully handling furniture, boxes, and equipment to avoid damage- Supporting colleagues to ensure moves are efficient and safeRequirements:- Valid B-category driver's license- Ability to communicate in basic Swedish or English for work-related tasks- Physically fit and able to lift and carry heavy objects- Flexibility to work shifts depending on scheduling needs- Punctual, reliable, and able to follow safety instructionsYour profile:- Strong work ethic and willingness to perform physical tasks- Team player with a positive and helpful attitude- Adaptable to changing schedules and tasks- Careful and responsible when handling customer belongingsWhat the employer offers:- Hourly-based employment- Opportunities for additional hours depending on workload- Supportive team environment with training provided on safe moving and packing techniquesImportant:This position is part of a project that is co-funded by the European Union through the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The project aims to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-04-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivare Beredskapslyftet Ideell Fören
Olof Palmes (visa karta
)
111 37 STOCKHOLM Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort. Arbetsplats
OnSpot Losgistics Kontakt
Recruiter
Yuliia Chubenko yuliia.chubenko@beredskapslyftet.se Jobbnummer
9852080