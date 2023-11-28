Reliability Leader for Battery Systems, Volvo Group Electromobility
Volvo Business Services AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Göteborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-28
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Volvo Group is in the forefront of environmentally friendly transport solutions for a more sustainable
tomorrow. We're determined to shape the world we live in for a sustainable tomorrow. We are responsible for
the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and to secure a stepwise implementation to a
fossil-free transportation. As part of the Electromobility team, you'll help us accelerate our journey by
tying together Engineering with Operations, to industrialize our next-gen battery technologies.
Electromobility is a growing agile driven organization in place to shape the future.
Are you passionate to drive the acceleration of Volvo Groups' next generation, best-in class
Energy Storage Systems? Then this is your chance, Apply now!
This is us, your new colleagues...
We belong to the Energy Storage System section, part of Volvo Groups' electromobility division. We develop and drive the electromobility product portfolio for Trucks and Buses as well as creating opportunities for all business areas within Volvo Group.
At our section, we are accountable for the lifecycle management of the Battery Systems, from advanced engineering, throughout product development
into the maintenance phase including the quality management of all our products. We are specialists, that are always there to give a helping hand when needed.
What will you do?
Be part of our evolution as we bring the next-generation batteries to market. You will be our expert, leading the work related to reliability for Energy Storage Systems, breaking down R&D targets defining Battery systems product requirements. You will have the opportunity and responsibility to secure the targeted quality level for our end customers. Work will be performed close to engineering departments and related features within Energy Storage Systems.
You will be the owner of the reliability attribute and requirements, coaching and guiding the product development in the reliability and quality of our products. Propose product reliability improvements. Develop and implement the necessary tools, new ways of working and methods for reliability engineering for Energy Storage Systems products from start of production and beyond. Monitor and report the actual and predicted reliability status of our products to the organization. Balancing the pro-active quality measures against warranty risk/budget. Analyzing the status of the battery systems and defining measures of products improvements.
Who are you?
We believe that to be successful in this position you need to have an analytic mindset with the ability to generate ideas and have a can-do attitude. We also believe that you have a strong drive to meet customer expectations, the ability to initiate actions, analyze and decide on facts. You are also well organized and structured with the ability to drive things to completion, actively striving to spread your knowledge and expertise to others.
You also have:
Min. 5 years of experience of system/component responsibility in Electrical Propulsion system.
Experience in leading reliability targets and analyses.
Experience in defining requirement and balancing requirement between stakeholders and technical solution.
MSc in Electrical, Electronic, Mechatronic or similar.
Experience working with Agile principles
Fluent in English
Meritorious:
Experience from design and technology systems within Energy Storage Systems or Electric vehicles.
Knowledge in Volvo Group development process.
Do you have questions? Do not hesitate to contact me.
Jörgen Wulfsberg, Manager ESS Platform, jorgen.wulfsberg@volvo.com
Kindly note that due to GDPR, we will not accept applications via mail Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-16 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Jobbnummer
8291819