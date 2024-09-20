Release Train Engineer and Scrum Master - Power Solutions
2024-09-20
Join our innovative team of engineers at Scania, where you'll play a pivotal role in developing advanced diesel engines for industrial and marine applications. As a Release Train Engineer and Scrum Master, you'll facilitate agile processes for the VCT ICE at Power Solutions and lead a hardware team developing the next generation of marine diesel engines. Your leadership will ensure the team operates effectively and collaboratively, delivering high-quality solutions to meet our customers' needs.
Key Responsibilities
Your key responsibilities will be to:
• Guide, coach, and support the team in using Agile methodologies
• Foster continuous improvement and accountability
• Facilitate RTE and Scrum ceremonies to ensure optimal productivity and project flow
• Serve as a bridge between product owners, development teams, and stakeholders, ensuring transparent communication and alignment on project goals
• Remove obstacles that hinder progress and drive solutions that allow the team to work effectively
• Ensure the team delivers value-driven outcomes by focusing on customer needs and driving timely, high-quality delivery
• Help the team innovate and adapt methods that align with both Agile principles and our flexible work culture
• Mentor the team on self-organization, cross-functionality, and agile best practices
• Foster a collaborative and supportive team dynamic, drawing on the diverse experience levels within the team.
Qualifications
To thrive in this role, you'll need proven experience as a Scrum Master, project leader or similar, preferably in a technical or engineering environment, with a strong understanding of Agile principles and the Scrum framework. Your excellent communication and facilitation skills will help you manage multiple stakeholders effectively. You'll be adept at handling conflict and mediating solutions, keeping the team motivated and focused. As a proactive problem-solver, you'll be committed to continuous improvement and driving innovation. Experience with teams developing complex, technical products is a plus, and fluency in Swedish and English is essential.
Why join us?
You will get to work within a flexible environment where you can influence the way we operate and contribute to the development of new processes. Furthermore, you will have the chance to collaborate with a talented team spanning a broad range of experience, from seasoned experts to newer professionals, offering a rich, balanced perspective. As a plus, you will be part of a team working on real-world, impactful projects in the industrial and marine
Information and Application
Please contact hiring manager Hampus Lake, hampus.lake@scania.com
if you require more information.
The last day of application is the 2nd of October.
