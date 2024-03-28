Release Train Engineer
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
We are Vehicle Software Factory, a part of Vehicle Technology
We are in Bengaluru and Gothenburg, and we proudly take ownership of our software integration and testing responsibilities. We test GTT's complete software deliveries and understand the full product, hardware, and software.
We will continue to grow in capacity and responsibility in the coming years! Electrification and CO2 challenges are keeping us busy, just like the need for improved effectiveness and efficiency in our software release flow. As part of GTTs (Group Trucks Technology) Vehicle Technology, we are working globally with all sites and with our colleagues in the other engineering departments.
About the role
We are looking for a Release Train Engineer to support and lead the work of our agile release train. The train started recently and there is work needed to develop the ways of working, methods, and interactions with other trains.
Together with the VSF management team you will help define and point out the way forward for the train. You will coach the engineers in our trains in agile ways of working, with a pragmatic and humble approach. You will also work together with Scrum Masters and apply your coaching capabilities there as well.
Who are you?
We believe you have the right mindset to make a difference within our organization. You are experienced working with agile methodology and ways of working but not without the ability to adapt to the needs of the organization. You can lead and drive your own work as well as used to coaching Scrum Masters, teams, and product owners in the agile ways. You have a positive mindset and are eager to support and develop the set-up. You are not afraid to challenge existing ways of working.
In addition, you have:
* University degree in Mechatronics, Software Engineering, or equivalent education.
* Previous experience in software development.
* Proven experience in agile ways of working. Preferably previous experience as an RTE (minimum as Scrum Master).
It's considered a plus if you have Volvo experience.
What's in it for you?
We offer a solid package of compensation and benefits, plus you will enjoy to be part of defining the ways of working within VSF ART. In addition, we offer you the opportunity to work together with highly skilled colleagues in an exciting, global environment, which provides opportunities to develop both professionally and personally. Our daily work is performed in an international environment giving the opportunity to interact with highly committed colleagues from diverse cultures. We trust the individual and act as a team, stay close to the product and provide opportunities for professional and personal growth.
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
