Release train Engineer
2024-03-19
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
Want to drive digital change in automotive?
At Volvo Cars, we are making bold digital visions come true. We aim to lead in the automotive world by creating a digital ecosystem built around making our customers' lives less complicated. Now we are looking for curious, creative people who want to change the world through innovative thinking.
What's in it for you?
SW and Electronics Platform is a unit within Engineering which for example includes departments Electrical Infrastructure, Common base technologies, Core System Platform, Core System Components and Core System Electrical Integration. In the department Common Base Technologies, the agile ART Base Availability Services operate and include resource management, vehicle modes, usage authorization, and start as well as electrical energy management. The department Common Base Technologies deliveries are common among many ARTs across Engineering and are therefore important to align for complexity reduction, cost, and speed.
What you'll do
You have delegated execution responsibility for your ART by driving and organizing the work of the ART 's scrum and flow perspective. You manage and optimize the flow of value through the ART, by establishing and communicating the annual rolling calendar for iterations and continuous planning. You co-facilitate quarterly sync sessions by fostering the preparation of visions and roadmaps as well as capability backlogs. In close collaboration with the Release Manager, you are responsible for the ART deliveries/releases as well as the status reporting.
We are looking for candidates with strong product focus and strong analytical skills and possess the ability to handle risk and risk- management. You should have documented experience from leadership positions with a proven ability to track solve and/or escalate impediments. It would be best if you had a strong degree of business acumen in combination with a technical understanding of the common base tech area. Be a team player in the management team of Common Base Technology 94400 and represent your ART ARTBAS and the ART Performance in dialogues in the Solution reviews.
We think you have a Master of Science or equivalent work-life experience and technical knowledge in the area of Electrical Engineering or SW Engineering-leader experience from the development of functions, systems, and components.
Last but not least, we are looking for someone who would like to have fun at work!
Want to know more? We hope so
We're excited to receive and review your application. Kindly apply for this position through our jobs portal, enclosing your CV in English. We will not accept applications via email. Please note that selections will be running continuously so don't delay with your application.
For questions about the position, you are welcome to contact hiring manager Erik Ceder tel +46766210365.
