Release Manager/Producer - Games
2025-02-03
We are hiring a Release Manager/Producer to join THE FINALS, our critically acclaimed, innovative online shooter. As part of the production team, you will partner with creative and product stakeholders to support teams in delivering their goals. And as an experienced release manager, you will also ensure smooth game updates and content releases across multiple platforms. You thrive on solving complex problems, staying organized, and keeping releases on track. You understand that a successful release requires proactive planning, seamless coordination, and a focus on both quality and player experience.
At Embark, we believe in empowering game makers-people who have ownership over the piece of the game they're creating. As Release Manager/Producer here, you'll be the reliable point of contact and support for talented creative and technical teams who bring their best to our players.
Example of responsibilities
Share in driving the release management process, supporting pre-release planning, and overseeing first-party compliance. Ensure that every build and feature meets platform requirements while navigating submission and certification processes on platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam
Monitor post-release performance, quickly identifying and responding to issues, coordinating hotfixes or patches as needed, and keeping the wider team informed
Track and mitigate risks throughout the release cycle, ensuring that potential blockers are identified early and addressed
Manage the development process for your teams, nurturing sustainable day-to-day, sprint-to-sprint, and milestone-to-milestone rhythms of production
Communicate and overcommunicate with your teams, stakeholders, and external teams - horizontally, vertically, and around corners
We would love if you have
3+ years of experience in the PC/console space as a producer or release manager
Release management experience on PC and console, and an understanding of first party requirements and portals
Strong communication skills that enable you to convey information clearly across teams and solve issues collaboratively
A proactive, humble, and detail-oriented approach, with a high sense of ownership over the live operations pipeline
An organized and detail-oriented mindset, the ability to thrive within ambiguity and messiness, and the patience to bring the former to tame the latter
A passion for video games, particularly competitive or live service titles, and a curiosity for learning how they are built and maintained
At Embark we offer competitive salaries, passionate colleagues to share knowledge with and much more, but most of all we invite you to take part of a journey into the unknown, to build creative, surprising and beautiful experiences together.We welcome game makers of all sex, class, colour, age, gender identity, education, religion, opinion, culture, nation of origin, language, sexual orientation, shape, size, and ability.Did we leave anyone out? Well, we welcome you, too! We think that the gaming industry is made better when everyone has a seat at the table.Be yourself at Embark and make games while doing so. Please apply with confidence. We can't wait to hear from you (in English)!If this role doesn't quite match what you're looking for, feel free to apply to us via our "Open Application."
