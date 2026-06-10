Release Manager
Sharkmob AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2026-06-10
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
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Are you looking to work with your passion and create entertainment in the realm of AAA gaming? Come join us on our epic journey as our new Release Manager, where you will oversee the delivery and release of our upcoming title, Exoborne. Amongst your tasks will be coordinating with multiple internal and external stakeholders to ensure our title's timely releases. You will work with Managers, Producers, Engineers, Publishing, and other leads to ensure a well-defined and reliable first party submissions process.
Responsibilities
Act as the main point of contact between Sharkmob and our first-party partners.
Act as an expert in regards to the submission processes for all first-party platforms.
Coordinate all release/configuration/change management-related tasks to prepare, plan, and implement builds into preproduction and production environment.
Develop and maintain roadmaps and release schedules for builds ready for production.
Enable frequent, high-quality releases of features and content.
Provide management reports and documentation on release progress.
Ownership of the monthly releases and managing the tasks associated with the planning and execution of all release level activities.
Plan and implement release management KPIs.
Key qualifications
At least three years experience as a Release Manager or five years equivalent experience.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills, diplomacy, and compromise is your mantra.
Have a passion for delivering high-quality content.
Ability to prioritize tasks and work with tight deadlines.
You are proactive and comfortable working independently.
Detail-oriented with strong organizational skills.
Good presentation skills.
You are a game enthusiast.
Please note that relocation support is not offered for this position.
Bonus points
Experience with JIRA, Confluence, Slack and Excel.
Experience operating global, continually evolving games as a service.
Experience running cross-platform game development projects.
Experience working with people from a variety of cultures and backgrounds.
You have shipped at least one game as a Release Manager specific experience or knowledge of systems, games, tech, genres, etc.
Who we are
Sharkmob is a Swedish game developer founded in 2017. We create AAA-quality games for PC and console, using the Unreal Engine to power our ambitions of taking multiplayer games to new heights. We are currently developing Exoborne, our first original IP. In 2022, we released Bloodhunt, a battle royale set in the Vampire: The Masquerade universe.
At Sharkmob, we believe great games are created by diverse teams with different perspectives, backgrounds, and experiences. We are committed to building an inclusive and collaborative workplace where creativity can thrive. Our culture is built around shared ownership, a passion for creating great games, and, just as importantly, having fun along the way.
We'd love for you to join us on our journey and become part of our crew. To learn more about Sharkmob, our projects, and the perks of being a crew member, visit our homepage. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-20 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-7856117-2046050". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sharkmob AB
(org.nr 559069-1787), https://career.sharkmob.com
Stortorget 11 (visa karta
)
211 22 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Sharkmob Jobbnummer
9957252