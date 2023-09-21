Release manager
2023-09-21
Who are we?
Volvo Cars is a company on a mission; to bring traditional car manufacturing into a connected, sustainable and smart future.
Since 1927, we have been a brand known for our commitment to safety, creating innovative cars that make life less complicated for our consumers. In 2010, we decided to transform our business, resulting in a totally new generation of cars and technologies, as well as steady growth and record sales. Today, we're expanding our global footprint in Europe, China and the US, and we're on the lookout for new talent.
We are constantly pushing our own skills and abilities to drive change in the automobile industry like never before. We are looking for innovative, committed people to join us in this endeavour and create safe, sustainable and connected cars. We believe in the power of people and will challenge and support you to reach your full potential. Join us and be part of Volvo Cars' journey into the future.
What 's in it for you?
At Volvo Cars, our strategic direction is clear, shaping the future of mobility with human centric technologies delivering the freedom to move in a personal, sustainable, and safe way. We are in the middle of a transformation to become a fully electric mobility company by 2030. Our cars will not only become electric, but they will also become defined by software we promise our customer to keep their products fresh with over the air updates.
With that promise comes the challenge to integration software, test and validate the performance and release it via over the air updates with a 6-to-12-week cadence. To achieve this, we have built a CI chain from component to complete vehicle software level with a high degree of test automation.
What you 'll do
As a Suspension & TPMS Release Manager, you will be responsible drive and coordinate all SW releases within Suspension and TPMS SW and Functions to Car projects. Tasks you will handle in your role as is:
Software Release
Responsible for managing planes, gates and the process to validate and release software with high quality and customer satisfaction.Software Factory
Working together teams for building and maintaining the CI infrastructure and tooling incl. test automation.Software Integration
Lead and coordinate teams deliveries from SW teams to lead the planning, and execution of the integration activities from domain to complete.Verification & Test
Working together with teams for implementing, managing the environments, and executing automated and manual extended testing in HIL, SIL, Complete vehicle rigs and cars to enable continues deliveries to our Car projects.
Do you fit the profile?
The Release manager for the Suspension and TPMS SW must be a technology leader with S/he will be experienced in:
* SW SUM or TPMS function development and knowledge of inhouse Base Software development
* Experience of release process in VCC.
* Release strategies and release processes for Continuous integration & Deployment
* Experience of software development programs with a background of software design and hands- on programming.
* Experience of SUM or/and TPMS function development and Embedded SW development
* Experience of electronic hardware development programs supporting Suspension and TPMS release of HW and SW releases into car projects.
* Experience working with real-time systems (e.g. AUTOSAR environments) and Safety critical software compliant with ASIL requirements.
* Knowledge in software Quality Assurance (QA) ranging from 'simple' manual tests to fully automated Continuous Integration scenarios.
* Knowledge in automotive standards: networking (Ethernet, CAN, LIN, etc.), development of electrical systems (e.g., ISO16750), functional safety and cybersecurity (e.g., ISO26262).
You and your skills
Your daily work will be as central point regarding timing of supplier release and deliveries. You are skilled at working effectively with cross functional teams and have excellent written and verbal communication skills. Most probably you have a MSc Degree in Computer Science, Electronics, Software Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation & Control Engineering or equivalent. Furthermore, you are strategic- and business-minded. We think that you have experience from agile software development and understanding in the areas of SW branching methods.
On a personal level
We are looking for a result-oriented individual with problem solving focus and good ability to adapt constant changes. Business acumen, integrity and courage are characteristics that describes you very well. The position requires a meticulous and reliable leader with high multitasking ability and excellent communication and networking skills
As a person, you have the ability to lead teams, to apply a holistic and strategic approach, motivate and create confidence in the team. You make things happen without someone telling you what to do. You prefer to plan and solve problems in a structured manner. You are also very comfortable to cooperate and communicate with people on different levels in the organization and have an interest and competence in Agile working methods.
Supporting the team with test driving we expect you to have a European driving license type B.
