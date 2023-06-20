Release Manager - Volvo Group Connected Solutions
At Volvo Group Connected Solutions we work at the forefront of connectivity with data from over one million customer assets from Volvo Group. Together with customers, partners and the Volvo Group we create real value, not only for our customers but also for society at large.
This is us, your new colleagues at Volvo Group Connected Solutions
The Solution Implementation team at Volvo Group Connected Solutions is responsible for the technical packaging and implementation of functionality towards our customers, within our solutions for the business areas supported. We work in close collaboration with all our internal development teams as well as the service owners at the different business areas within the Volvo Group. Together we can secure safe implementations and get the best possible customer value from the services that we offer. We have a flexible workplace policy, with our base in Lindholmen Science Park, Gothenburg. Here you will work in the heart of a vibrant area that lives and breathes new technology like IoT, autonomous driving, electro mobility and digitalization.
The role
You will work in close collaboration together with our team that is responsible for our customer relations as well as our development teams. You will be responsible for the roll-out of newly developed functionality to our customers, to package and deliver functionalities to our customers in the best way. You will secure the release process and coordinate this between our internal development teams and our customers. Therefore, it is important to have a holistic viewpoint and to be flexible when handling incoming new tasks.
Your profile
You are a person who thrives when work is a bit challenging and requires problem solving. You should have the ability to work under demanding and changing conditions but still keep the big picture perspective since our environment constantly evolves in unexpected ways.
You are structured, innovative and have a strong customer focus in combination with a business-oriented attitude. You enjoy teamwork; contribute with team spirit and likes taking on responsibility. You have a deep technical understanding of complex system architecture, with an outgoing personality and skills to build strong and trusting relationships between colleagues. It is an advantage if you have experience from working with software development with micro services.
We think that you have:
A university degree in engineering, computer science or similar
A global and agile mindset with great communication skills
Experience of leading and coordinating technical tasks, complex as well as developing applications, as an analyst, tester or developer is a merit
Fluent in English - both written and spoken and you hold a valid work-permit for Sweden, if you are not an EU-citizen.
Welcome to the heart of connectivity at Volvo Group Connected Solutions!
For more information please contact
Berglund Johanna +46 739021289
