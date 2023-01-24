Release/Integration Coordinator IO Asia
Are you ready for the greatest adventure of your life? Then come and write Scania history together with us at E/E Development Industrial Operations Asia!
Scania has decided to establish a third industrial hub in China. Alongside building a new factory and an expansion of the sales network we will also establish a local R&D organization in China. Our mission in R&D Industrial Operations Asia is to develop trucks specially adapted for the Chinese market, the biggest commercial vehicle market in the world.
The work will be carried out by a dedicated organisation comprising colleagues from all brands within the TRATON Group and many new colleagues from China. We are building the organisation simultaneously as we are driving the project.
The starting point for the vehicle's electrical system is the Scania platform. However, to be successful in the Chinese market we have to adopt the electrical system to meet the challenging product cost target while at the same time secure that we meet the very high expectations on Infotainment and Connectivity solutions in the Chinese market.
Your team and work assignments
You will be responsible for handling the release of new software for testing (now) and production (later). Herby, you will work closely with the team who is developing new features required for the Chinese market and adopting the existing systems and functions in the Vehicle. Your playground will be all the real-time embedded systems in the Vehicle stretching from engine control system to light control.
Your tasks will include the following:
• Coordinate and follow up on the calibration deliveries
• Handle deviations in the deliveries together with the project management and development groups
• Construct the software files and deliver them to testing/ production
• Sustain the calibration library and database
• Further develop and quality assure processes for calibration and software release
Your profile
You are comfortable working in an organisation under build-up, where not everything is in place. A technical interest in embedded systems is important. Preferably you have worked with real-time embedded systems for automotive applications before and have experience in software development and release management.
As a person, you are engaged, solution-oriented, structured, and like a high pace. You have courage, take great responsibility and have a good ability to develop and maintain a wide network of contacts at all levels. You enjoy working in an international environment and since you will have many international employees it is important that you feel comfortable in both written and spoken English.
Location
Today our offices are located in Södertälje. At the beginning of 2023, we will start to relocate to China and the new offices in Shanghai. Depending on your role and situation, there will be possibilities for both Long term and Short term assignments.
Contact information
Please contact Valerie Besslich, Group Manager for User Functions and E2E testing, Industrial Operations Asia, valerie.besslich@scania.com
Application
The application shall contain a CV, a personal letter, and relevant certificates.
Scania is using tests as a part of the recruitment process and interviews may be held during the application period.
Please apply via JobSearch/Scania.com as soon as possible, but no later than February 12th, 2023
Take the chance to join us and build a team that sets new standards for embedded systems development!
JobID: 20230325
