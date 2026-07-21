Relationship Manager at the Exponential Roadmap Initiative
Internet of Planet AB / Säljarjobb / Stockholm Visa alla säljarjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-21
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Internet of Planet AB i Stockholm
Relationship Manager at the Exponential Roadmap Initiative
Location: Stockholm, Sweden at Norrsken House - 3 days in office, 2 days flexible
Contract type: Full-time
Application deadline: August 15, 2026
Are you a mission-driven relationship builder with exceptional organizational skills and a drive for systemic change? Would you like to collaborate with world-leading businesses and science organizations to scale climate action?
At the Exponential Roadmap Initiative (ERI), we are looking for a Relationship Manager to nurture and expand our ecosystem of corporate partners and stakeholders, driving regional and global climate action to halve emissions by 2030.
About the Role
You will work alongside a small, deeply engaged team with a massive global network. As a Relationship Manager, your main responsibility will be to manage and enhance our business relationships with our clients, stakeholders, and corporate partners and you will be reporting directly to a member of the management team. Your foster collaboration, focusing on building strong, long-term relationships that thrive and expand over time and actively identify opportunities for joint projects and activities that contribute directly to our goal of halving emissions by 2030.
Because we are a nimble, agile organization, the role is dynamic and accompanied by an array of cross-functional tasks. Depending on your skills and our evolving needs, there will be opportunities to drive smaller projects from start to delivery, set up high-level roundtables, support strategic planning, implement AI tools to optimize our efficiency and deepen your sustainability expertise. Ultimately, all your activities will lead to anchoring the latest climate science and policy into the corporate world, aiming to accelerate the solutions needed to halve global emissions by 2030.
Key Responsibilities
Relationship Management: Develop and maintain strong, long-term relationships with key partners and stakeholders, serving as their primary, trusted point of contact.
Strategic Alignment: Deeply understand our clients' climate action agendas, ambitions, and business objectives to identify high-value possibilities for action and collaboration.
Commercial Agreements: Lead negotiations for partner agreements, renewals, and collaborative financial commitments to ensure long-term organizational stability.
Ecosystem & Revenue Growth: Drive the financial sustainability and scaling of the initiative by identifying and securing new funding streams, expanding corporate partnerships, and maximizing revenue growth opportunities.
Project & Activity Execution: Establish, launch, and manage joint activities and projects, collaborating closely with internal teams to deliver on action items.
Market & Trend Monitoring: Actively monitor global climate action trends, policy updates, and stakeholder activities to uncover new growth and partnership opportunities.
Qualifications
Experience: ~5 years of relevant professional experience in account management, corporate sustainability, or partnership building.
Education: Master's degree in Business Administration, Sustainability, or a related field (we are highly open to non-traditional backgrounds if you have the right track record!).
Relationship Expertise: A proven ability to build trust and navigate complex corporate hierarchies with excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
Business Development: Experience with business development, fundraising, or managing commercial growth/revenue targets within a corporate or NGO setting.
Mindset: Highly ambitious, self-driven, and capable of turning complex global challenges into structured opportunities.
Tech-Forward: Hands-on experience or strong fluency with AI tools to drive role efficiency and modern workflows.
Mission Alignment: A deep, demonstrable commitment to sustainability and our core goal of scaling solutions exponentially and moving to net zero.
Language: Professional proficiency in English.
About Us
Founded in 2018 by Johan Falk, Owen Gaffney, and Dr. Johan Rockström, the Exponential Roadmap Initiative (ERI) brings together innovators, transformers, and disruptors to create and scale solutions for an Earth-Aligned Economy. Our coalition includes members such as Netflix, Apple, Icebug, and IKEA. From the launch of the Carbon Law in 2017 to being appointed as an Eligible Net-Zero Initiative by the UNFCCC in 2026, ERI communicates the urgency of exponential scaling solutions, enabling finance, policy, and narrative according to the the Exponential Framework.
How to Apply
Ready to scale climate action with us? Please send your application (CV, Cover Letter and other relevant credentials) to hello@exponentialroadmap.org
.
We review applications and conduct interviews on an ongoing basis, so don't wait to apply! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-15
E-post: hello@exponentialroadmap.org Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Relationship Manager position". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Internet of Planet AB
(org.nr 559150-5358)
Birger Jarlsgatan 57c (visa karta
)
113 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Exponential Roadmap Initiative Jobbnummer
10008241