Rekondare (Car recond)
2023-06-28
On behalf of our client Carla AB, we are currently seeking for Car Reconditioner in Stockholm, Kungsängen. If you're looking for a job that combines your passion for cars with a strong work ethic, we've got the perfect opportunity for you!
Our client offers
First of all, Carla offers a fantastic opportunity to join a company that is building a new online market, with strong values, and a business model that should be sustainable in every way. In addition, they offer:
• An opportunity to create your own path in a relatively newly started company, but with the opportunity to grow and learn from talented and pleasant employees,
• The opportunity to work smarter, rather than more. Getting a balance in life is an important part of creating results over a longer period of time,
• A workplace that really believes in diversity. We have hired, and continue to hire, completely independent of ethnic background, education, experience, sexual orientation, and everything else that should be obvious in 2023,
• Competitive and market-based compensation.
Job description
As a car reconditioner, you work with washing, cleaning interiors and carrying out general reconditioning of vehicles - used cars and new exclusive models. Paint processing and simpler repairs are included in the work tasks. As a car reconditioner, it is important that you are meticulous and detail-oriented and that you try to find new opportunities and solutions on how to best care for a vehicle. You have a great interest in cars and feel strong ownership for Carla's cars to be in top condition upon delivery.
Scope: Full-time, trial employment 6 months.
Working hours: 07-16
Requirements and qualifications
• You are flexible in your way of working and like to learn and become good at new things
• You feel comfortable in well structured environment
• You are a good communicator and easily conduct a clear dialogue both verbally and in writing with your team and other colleagues
• You have some experience working with cars or an interest in it.
• Valid Swedish B driving license
We are looking forward to seeing your application!
At Just Arrived we are experts in finding the best possible match for every job we offer, great for both you as a candidate and for the companies looking for the best talent. Our recruitment process includes screening questions, logical- and personality tests (that you only need to do once every two years if you apply to many roles), background checks and digital references taking.
About Just Arrived
Founded out of the 2015 refugee crisis, Just Arrived emerged as a beacon of hope, driven by the belief that every new skill and talent brought to Sweden holds immense value. Over the years, we have come across thousands of extraordinary individuals from all corners of the globe. We have mastered the art of identifying and validating and matching talent with forward-thinking companies. Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-15
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Just Arrived AB
(org.nr 559060-6652) Kontakt
Nina Michalewska nina@justarrived.se Jobbnummer
7922029