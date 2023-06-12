Reklambyråchef till Stockholm
2023-06-12
REKLAMBYRÅ CHEF (SENIOR AGENCY LEAD)
We are currently looking for a Senior Agency Lead to build our client base in Sweden. You are an entrepreneur with a broad contact network, with existing close client relationships and extensive experience in driving new business and managing client relationships. You understand and appreciate the freedom to plan your own time, and you have the capacity to drive and create new business opportunities for the agency.
In this role, you will have our entire global team (200+ people) at your disposal. Choose from the best talent to work on the client's business, regardless of location. Our global team members are both creative and strategic, business savvy, and have deep sector knowledge across multiple industries. We are without doubt the number one international agency in Sweden by revenue and numbers of international people we bring to the clients business.
We have been building the agency for over a decade, and we thrived during the recent pandemic due to our agile and remote way of working. Our Stockholm HQ is an epicenter for the agency, but we are also in multiple global locations including London, New York, Amsterdam, Hamburg, and Silicon Valley. One of our paths to future growth is expanding our Swedish clientele, targeting clients. Who are looking for a smarter alternative to the large, expensive, traditional, global agency networks.
Our Stockholm Hub is located in the heart of the city, and offers a great location to work and meet with both colleagues, prospects and clients. But we believe everyone should work where they work best whether that's one of our hubs, or your home office.
This isn't just a job, it's a different way of life.
Please contact Lena Detter if you have any questions or perhaps you know who is perfect for this "way of life"
