Regulatory Toxicologist at Swedish Match
2024-11-21
Swedish Match utvecklar, tillverkar och säljer kvalitetsprodukter under marknadsledande varumärken inom produktsegmenten Rökfria produkter, Cigarrer och Tändprodukter. Tillverkning sker i sju länder och försäljningen är störst i USA och Skandinavien. Swedish Match är ett dotterbolag till Philip Morris International sedan november 2022 och har totalt 7523 medarbetare. Med ett flexibelt, innovativt och hållbart tillvägagångssätt arbetar vi med att ha rätt strategi, människor, kompetenser, produkter och struktur på plats. Allt för att snabbt kunna möta förändrade marknadsförutsättningar.
Vi vill maximera njutningen av våra produkter genom att minimera klimatavtrycket. Vi kallar därför vår hållbarhetsstrategi minimize + - maximize. Vi är övertygade om att våra konsumenter kan njuta ännu mer när de vet att innehållet i dosan är hållbart producerat, levererat och förpackat.
Med en portfölj bestående av både moderna varumärken och varumärken med lång tradition, erbjuder Swedish Match produkter med och utan tobak. Att erbjuda tobakskonsumenter alternativ till cigaretter är kärnan i det vi gör. Alltid med vår vision i sikte: En värld utan cigaretter.
Läs mer om Swedish Match på www.swedishmatch.com
Are you a detail-oriented and driven toxicologist with experience in risk assessments for consumer products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, or chemicals? Do you want to work at a market-leading company where your knowledge and expertise allow you to contribute to a Smoke-Free Future ? Then the role of Regulatory Toxicologist might be suitable for you!
Swedish Match is dedicated to the improvement of public health by offering attractive alternatives to cigarettes. Some of our well-known brands are ZYN (nicotine pouches) and General (Snus).
The company became part of Philip Morris International in 2023, and its products are now the cornerstone of the global and newly formed Category for Oral Smoke-free Products.
The team of Product Safety and Toxicology, a part of the PMI Life Sciences Stockholm-HUB, is now looking for a new colleague to support our global portfolio.
About the role
As a Regulatory Toxicologist, you will contribute with toxicological knowledge from a regulatory perspective. The role includes, but is not restricted to:
• Supporting product development and deployment by conducting toxicological risk assessment of ingredients, flavors and Swedish Match products in accordance with legislations and internal policies.
• Assisting in the preparation and compilation of toxicology summaries for regulatory submissions.
• Contributing enhancing risk assessment methodologies by proactively monitoring legislation globally within toxicology, particularly in the areas of tobacco, chemicals, food, and flavors while staying updated on relevant developments and research.
You will work both independently and in collaboration with others. The role involves numerous points of contact in a cross-functional setting, both internal and some external.
Your Profile
We are looking for a highly motivated and solution-oriented specialist, able to manage projects independently but also able to work in a team to share knowledge and learnings. You should have a Master's degree in Toxicology, Life Science or related scientific area and a minimum of 3 years relevant toxicological experience from industry, authority or academia. You have experience of quantitative risk assessments/toxicological risk assessments and a good attention to detail with a keen problem-solving attitude to enable the delivery of thorough and robust work.
Strong communication skills both written and orally (English and preferably Swedish) are essential for effectively conveying toxicological data, issues and conclusions to scientific and non-scientific colleagues and stakeholders.
We believe that you are proactive, social, and have a pragmatic work approach. You enjoy working as a specialist with multiple stakeholders and points of contact. To be successful in this role you have good attention to details with a keen problem-solving mindset.
As part of our recruitment work, our final candidates will undergo a background check, this to increase awareness of our employees.
Swedish Match offers
At Swedish Match, you have the opportunity to be part of a well-established and innovative company with high-quality products and well-known brands. At Swedish Match, we are confident that a diverse workforce is positive for our operations. Our continued goal is thus to be an open and inclusive employer. In this environment, all employees have an equal opportunity to achieve their full potential regardless of personal qualities. Everyone needs to help out in advancing this important work.
Contact
In this recruitment, Swedish Match is collaborating with Mpya Sci & Tech. For questions about the position, you are warmly welcome to contact the Talent Advisor, Britta Granath, at 073-96 44 221 or via britta.granath@mpyascitech.com
To apply for the position, visit www.mpyascitech.com, no later than December 22.
no later than December 22. Looking forward to your application!
