Regulatory Expert - Group Risk

Are you a lawyer interested in risk management and governance and want to collaborate with colleagues across the organisation? Then you might be our new Regulatory Expert at Governance & Reporting, Group Risk.

In Swedbank you have the opportunity to:

• Develop Swedbank's risk management framework in accordance with the bank's strategies and values

• Work with establishing and implementing new and update internal regulations to strengthen risk management and steering

• Interpret external regulations and expectation and create internal rules and regulations that fit Swedbank's risk management

• Assist Group Risk Management in legal and governance issues

• Be part of a team with experts in risk regulations, methodology and reporting

What is needed in this role:

• Master 's degree within law, with 5 or more years of legal and/or regulatory experience from the banking and financial sector. Experience from regulatory work from FSA, financial institution, or from other highly regulated industry is meriting

• As a person, be thorough, committed and have very good cooperation skills, as well as the ability to work independently

• Excellent problem-solving analytical skills, be structured, and have integrity

• A high work capacity and drive combined with business sense and a pragmatic and solution-oriented approach

• Excellent verbal and written communication skills in Swedish and English

What we offer when you join us:
• An open, simple and caring culture
• Opportunity to create the best experience for our customers
• An international, sustainable and inclusive work environment
• Development opportunities and advancement in your career
• Flexible working options
• Access to Group performance program, company pension plan, optional health insurance, and other benefits (https://www.swedbank.com/work-with-us/compensation-and-benefits.html)

Join our team and...

be part of a fantastic journey together with highly skilled professionals and get a unique opportunity to influence Swedbank's risk governance. In this position you play an important role when it comes to developing our risk management frameworks.

You work in close collaboration with Group Risk's senior management, as well as other leading managers and experts. You are offered broad learning and development possibilities and a work environment where work life balance is highly valued." Natalia Wiander, Head of Governance & Reporting, your future manager

We look forward to receiving your application by 19.02.2024.
Location: Sundbyberg, Stockholm

Contacts

Recruiting manager: Natalia Wiander, +46 (0)70 378 31 04

SACO: Henrik Joelsson, henrik.joelsson@swedbank.se

Finansförbundet: Åke
Skoglund, ake.skoglund@swedbank.com

We
may begin the selection during the application period, so we welcome your
application as soon as possible.

We have made our choice regarding
recruitment media and therefore kindly decline contact with ad sellers or
sellers of other recruitment services.

Swedbank does not discriminate anybody based on gender, age, sexual orientation or sexual identity, ethnicity, religion or disability - everybody is welcome.

